CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) strives to envision, invent and shape a better, more future-ready world, and through community partnerships, channels the power of all to make a difference in the communities the company serves around the world. In April, CSG joined forces with EARTHDAY.ORG, the global organizer of Earth Day, for The Great Global Cleanup 2023. CSGers worldwide helped rid the planet of waste and plastic pollution by picking up more than 38,000 pounds of trash during 42 cleanup events throughout the month.

CSGers volunteering for The Surfrider Foundation

“At CSG, we embrace our responsibility to create a better world through sustainable operations, and we encourage all CSGers to be good global citizens,” said Cindy Parsons, head of social impact and ESG, CSG. “We’re incredibly proud to have partnered with EARTHDAY.ORG this year for The Great Global Cleanup, and to have had a meaningful impact through cleanup projects and other initiatives. Part of our company ethos is centered around environmental stewardship and community influence, and we look forward to more opportunities to make a difference in the future.”

Now in its fifth year, The Great Global Cleanup is the world’s largest coordinated volunteer event and provides opportunities for individuals and organizations alike to tackle mismanaged waste. The theme for Earth Day 2023 was “Invest in Our Planet,” which focused on the importance of collaboration and volunteer efforts for the greater good.

In this spirit, CSGers around the world partnered with a variety of local organizations throughout the month of April to make a positive impact on the environment:

In conjunction with the Surfrider Foundation Maroc, approximately 50 volunteers collected more than 2000 items, weighing nearly 500 pounds, in a single day along Taghazout Bay beach in Morocco. 70% of the waste collected was plastic, including food packaging, bottles and cups.

In Omaha, Nebraska, CSGers partnered with Keep Omaha Beautiful for litter cleanups in two high-need areas, clearing three miles of trails and accumulating more than 125 pounds of trash.

Over 150 volunteers in Bangalore, India assembled 8,000 seed balls, far exceeding the goal of 5,000 set by the United Way. Seed balls, a mixture of clay, compost and seed, are essentially self-planting flora used to promote the growth of native plants and restore lost green cover.

“The Great Global Cleanup mobilizes individuals globally to combat the devastating impacts of plastic pollution on our planet, emphasizing civic engagement as the greatest tool in building a cleaner, healthier future,” said Kathleen Rogers, President of EARTHDAY.ORG. “Thank you to CSG for joining our efforts around the world to empower governments, businesses, institutions and individuals to confront the plastic pollution crisis head on and Invest in Our Planet.”

With a globally diverse workforce of more than 5,700 CSGers serving customers in 120 countries, CSG is committed to practicing social responsibility via volunteerism and seeks to give back where CSGers live and work and to close the digital divide in underserved communities. All CSGers have two paid days to volunteer in their community and support the causes that matter to them. Success metrics are linked to CSG’s customer obsession, diverse and inclusive culture, commitment to social impact and pursuit of growth across all aspects of the company as it strives to make the world and the planet we share a better place.

About CSG

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future and tap into guidance along the way from our fiercely committed and forward-thinking CSGers around the world.

Want to learn more about how to be a change-maker and industry shaper like our 1,000-plus clients? Visit csgi.com to learn more.

About EARTHDAY.ORG

EARTHDAY.ORG’s mission is to diversify, educate, and activate the environmental movement worldwide. Growing out of the first Earth Day (1970), EARTHDAY.ORG is the world’s largest recruiter to the environmental movement, working with more than 150,000 partners in nearly 192 countries to build environmental democracy. More than 1 billion people now participate in Earth Day activities each year, making it the largest civic observance in the world. Its flagship volunteer initiative, The Great Global Cleanup® takes place year-round and engages millions of volunteers in creating clean communities worldwide. To learn more, please visit: earthday.org

