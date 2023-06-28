Mercantile Bank Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast

1 hours ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 28, 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) will host a conference call and webcast at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 to discuss second quarter 2023 financial results.

The Company's second quarter 2023 earnings release will be released before markets open on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 and available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website, ir.mercbank.com.

Participants may access the live conference call on July 18, 2023, at 10 a.m. ET (9 a.m. CT) by dialing 1-844-868-8844 and requesting the "Mercantile Bank Corporation Call." Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. The conference call will also be webcast live at ir.mercbank.com. An audio archive will be available on the Mercantile Investor Relations website following the call.

About Mercantile Bank Corporation
Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank. Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality and the expertise of its banking staff. Mercantile has assets of approximately $4.9 billion and operates 45 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM." For more information about Mercantile, visit www.mercbank.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @MercBank and on LinkedIn @mercantile-bank-of-michigan.

CONTACT:

Charles Christmas, Executive Vice President & CFO

Mercantile Bank Corporation

616-726-1202

[email protected]

Zack Mukewa

Lambert Global

616-233-0500

[email protected]

