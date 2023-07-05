Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the “Company” or “Apple Hospitality”) today announced recipients of the Company’s 2022 Apple Awards. The winners were chosen for their outstanding contributions in 2022.

“We work with some of the best management companies in the industry and are incredibly grateful for their dedication to serving our guests while maximizing bottom-line performance throughout the year,” commented Justin Knight, Chief Executive Officer of Apple Hospitality. “The associates and management teams at our hotels go above and beyond to care for and serve our guests. With steady recovery in our business and more stabilized operations, we are pleased to bring back our Management Company of the Year and Shining Apple Awards. We are also honored to recognize five associates with Apple Awards who were nominated by their management companies and peers for their dedication to our guests and overall hotel performance. I congratulate our 2022 Apple Award recipients and thank our management companies and all the associates at our hotels for their commitment to hospitality and excellence.”

Management Company of the Year and Shining Apple Awards

Recipients of Apple Hospitality’s Management Company of the Year and Shining Apple Awards are selected based on balanced scorecard metrics, which measure the performance of each hotel across all facets of a hotel’s operations, including, but not limited to, financial metrics, relative market share performance and guest service scores. Each management company and individual hotel is ranked according to their scores. The Company utilizes the balanced scorecard metrics to benchmark and share best practices across its hotels to maximize portfolio performance. The Company is honored to present the following Apple Awards:

2022 Management Company of the Year Award – NCG Hospitality. This award is presented to the management company that ranks the highest among Apple Hospitality’s third-party management companies based on balanced scorecard metrics for the full year. NCG Hospitality is the winner of the 2022 Management Company of the Year Award for their outstanding achievements on all key measures of performance throughout the year. This is the fourth time NCG Hospitality has earned this award. NCG Hospitality, based in Middleton, Wisconsin, currently manages nine of the Company’s hotels.

2022 Annual Shining Apple Award – Hampton Inn & Suites Huntsville/Research Park Area. This award is presented to the hotel that ranks the highest among the Company's hotels based on balanced scorecard metrics for the full year. The Hampton Inn & Suites Huntsville/Research Park Area is the recipient of the 2022 Annual Shining Apple Award for consistency in excellence across all performance metrics and strong bottom-line performance for the year. The Company's Hampton Inn & Suites in Huntsville, Alabama, is managed by LBA Hospitality, and the General Manager of the hotel is Neal Obert.

2022 Quarterly Shining Apple Awards. Apple Hospitality is also pleased to once again present Quarterly Shining Apple Awards to the hotel(s) with the highest ranking for the quarter based on balanced scorecard metrics. Given the pace of the industry's recovery during the first quarter of 2022, the Company opted to select Shining Apple Award winners for the first half of 2022. Six months ended June 30, 2022, Shining Apple Awards: Homewood Suites by Hilton Austin NW near The Domain – The Company's Homewood Suites in Austin, Texas, is managed by Dimension Hospitality and led by Area General Manager James Ghulam. Homewood Suites by Hilton El Paso Airport – The Company's Homewood Suites in El Paso, Texas, is managed by Texas Western Hospitality and was led by General Manager Melissa Selby. Hampton Inn & Suites Huntsville/Research Park Area –The Company's Hampton Inn & Suites in Huntsville, Alabama, is managed by LBA Hospitality and led by General Manager Neal Obert. Third Quarter 2022 Shining Apple Award – Homewood Suites by Hilton Bentonville-Rogers . The Company's Homewood Suites in Rogers, Arkansas, is managed by Raymond Management Company and led by General Manager Stephanie Irvine.

Apple Hospitality is also pleased to once again present Quarterly Shining Apple Awards to the hotel(s) with the highest ranking for the quarter based on balanced scorecard metrics. Given the pace of the industry’s recovery during the first quarter of 2022, the Company opted to select Shining Apple Award winners for the first half of 2022.

2022 Apple Award Winners

Apple Hospitality’s 2022 Apple Awards are presented to five hotel associates in recognition of their exceptional hospitality and service. These management company team members look for ways to contribute beyond their primary areas of responsibility; they are regularly recognized by guests for being helpful, welcoming, professional, caring and empathetic; and they exhibit leadership in acts both large and small. They consistently make a positive impact at their hotels and in the communities their hotels serve, inspiring others to do the same. The recipients of Apple Hospitality’s 2022 Apple Awards are as follows:

Alicia Clements – Alicia serves as Assistant General Manager at the Residence Inn by Marriott San Diego Oceanside in Oceanside, California, which is managed by Managed by Marriott. A true leader, Alicia excels in embracing challenges and working with her team to drive positive results. During 2022, Alicia held regular stand-up meetings with her staff to initiate collaboration and engagement across work groups. These meetings focused on ways to continuously improve service, including the development of a targeted recognition program to acknowledge and thank loyal guests of the hotel. Alicia’s leadership has been invaluable; in 2022, guest appreciation, service scores and associate engagement survey results improved, and the hotel exceeded budgeted total sales and achieved strong bottom-line results. The hotel regularly receives positive comments from guests regarding Alicia’s engagement and hospitality.

Eva Gonzalez – Eva serves as Room Attendant at the Homewood Suites by Hilton Raleigh-Durham AP/Research Triangle in Durham, North Carolina, which is managed by McKibbon Hospitality. A cherished staff member, Eva greets everyone with a warm smile and a positive, uplifting attitude regardless of how challenging her day may be. She always gives the same cheerful greeting and never lets anyone walk past her without acknowledging them. In addition to her kind, sparkling personality, her cleaning and maintenance skills are impeccable. Eva always steps in to help her teammates and assists with extra shifts. She embodies the spirit of hospitality, possessing a genuine desire to help others.

Beatrice King – Beatrice serves as Guest Service Representative at the Hilton Garden Inn Macon/Mercer University in Macon, Georgia, which is managed by LBA Hospitality. A dependable team member, Beatrice is always willing to work extra shifts, take on additional responsibilities and assist other departments. She is instrumental in enrolling guests in the Hilton Honors program and was the top enroller during a Hilton on-property enrollment incentive. Beatrice is incredibly thoughtful with guests, taking the time to understand why they are traveling and regularly checking in with those that are staying at the hotel to support loved ones at the medical facilities nearby.

Angela "Angie" Mago – Angie serves as Director of Sales at the Hampton Inn & Suites Portland-Pearl District in Portland, Oregon, which is managed by Raymond Management Company. Angie is a hospitality champion, brightening everyone's day. Starting her day off early, she checks in with team members across departments, including the breakfast team where she makes a point to get to know the hotel's business travelers. A true team player, she is willing to work across departments to support the team from breakfast and front desk to laundry and housekeeping, setting the example of working together. Angie recognizes and supports her teammates through acts of kindness, words of appreciation and notes of encouragement. She also serves the Portland community by volunteering her time each week towards the beautification and cleanliness of Portland's Pearl District.

La Donna K. Van Hoosen – La Donna serves as Bistro Supervisor at the Courtyard by Marriott Wichita East in Wichita, Kansas, which is managed by Aimbridge Hospitality. Dedicated to her work, La Donna has been an associate at the Courtyard Wichita East since before the hotel opened. She is a dependable team player, willing to work across departments, putting in extra time to manage catering, meetings and team breakfasts, and running the Bistro to very high standards. Exemplifying the spirit of hospitality, she takes great pride in her work and goes out of her way to make sure guests are taken care of and feel at home. La Donna is a ray of sunshine for hotel guests as they wait for their morning coffee and receives numerous compliments from guests.

About Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality’s portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company’s portfolio consists of 96 Marriott-branded hotels, 119 Hilton-branded hotels, four Hyatt-branded hotels and one independent hotel. For more information, please visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.

