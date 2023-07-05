CLINTON, N.J., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banking industry veteran Daniel Sharabba has joined Unity Bank as Senior Vice President/Senior Retail Officer. The Morris Plains resident is responsible for the development and execution of the community bank’s branch banking operations.



“We are excited to welcome Daniel to the Unity Bank family,” said Unity Bank President & CEO James A. Hughes. “Daniel brings great banking experience to the team and has an impressive background growing both business and consumer relationships. We look forward to his continued success with Unity.”

Sharabba previously served as Regional Manager/Vice President with Citizens Bank, overseeing 17 retail locations, across five counties in Northern and Central New Jersey. Prior to that, he was with J.P. Morgan Chase serving as Private Client Branch Manager/Vice President and Financial Advisor/Office Manager.

Sharabba earned a Bachelor’s in Corporate Finance from Montclair State University. He is an Advisory Board Member of the New Jersey Devils not for profit organization and Nourish NJ , a Morris County nonprofit. Sharabba and his wife, Emily, have two children, Macie and Leo.

About Unity Bancorp, Inc.

Unity Bancorp, Inc. ( UNTY), the parent company of Unity Bank, its primary and wholly owned subsidiary, is a financial services organization headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey. Unity Bank provides financial services to businesses and consumers at 20 branches throughout New Jersey and the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. Unity Bank provides community-oriented commercial banking services, including deposit accounts, loans, online and mobile services. For more information, please visit unitybank.com or call 800-618-BANK (800-618-2265).Unity Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). To learn about FDIC insurance for deposits with member banks, please visit FDIC.gov .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Fred Feiner

Yankee Public Relations

(908) 425-4878

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/690cd8d6-bb8e-4764-89b6-28d5a9ce89c0