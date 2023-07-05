Enovis™ Completes Acquisition of Novastep®

Wilmington, DE, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovis™ Corporation (: ENOV), an innovation-driven, medical technology growth company, today announced that it closed the acquisition of Novastep®, a subsidiary of Amplitude Surgical SA (Paris: AMPLI), and global developer of clinically proven foot and ankle solutions.

Novastep strengthens Enovis’ position in the growing bunion segment with its best-in-class MIS bunion system, Pecaplasty®, which accelerates U.S. growth. In addition, Novastep’s portfolio of CE marked forefoot and midfoot implants and robust OUS channel further the company’s international strategy.

“We are excited to welcome Novastep’s talented team to Enovis where we will work together to develop the next generation of foot and ankle solutions that improve patient outcomes,” said Matt Trerotola, Chief Executive Officer of Enovis.

ABOUT ENOVIS

Enovis Corporation (: ENOV) is an innovation-driven medical technology growth company dedicated to developing clinically differentiated solutions that generate measurably better patient outcomes and transform workflows. Powered by a culture of continuous improvement, global talent and innovation, the Company’s extensive range of products, services and integrated technologies fuels active lifestyles in orthopedics and beyond. The Company’s shares of common stock are listed in the United States on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ENOV. For more information about Enovis, please visit www.enovis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Enovis’ plans, goals, objectives, outlook, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on Enovis’ current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Enovis’ results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risks global pandemic and other factors detailed in Enovis’ reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the caption “Risk Factors,” as well as the other risks discussed in Enovis’ filings with the SEC. In addition, these statements are based on assumptions that are subject to change. This press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Enovis disclaims any duty to update the information herein.

