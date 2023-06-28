SWK Holdings Corporation Announces New Credit Facility with $45 Million Committed at Close

DALLAS, June 28, 2023

DALLAS, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH) ("SWK" or the "Company"), a life science focused specialty finance company catering to small- and mid-sized commercial-stage companies, announced the signing of a new four-year credit facility with First Horizon Bank ("First Horizon"). The four-year facility, which has $45 million committed at close, will bear interest at a rate of SOFR plus 3.75% during the revolving availability period. The facility has an accordion feature that provides for expansion of the facility by up to an incremental $80 million, subject to securing syndication partners and other customary conditions.

"This new credit facility with First Horizon is an important milestone for SWK as it provides access to additional, cost-efficient capital that we can deploy to small and mid-sized life sciences companies seeking our tailored, non-dilutive financial offerings," stated Jody Staggs, President and CEO of SWK Holdings. "We foresee this credit facility as a first step in establishing a longer-term relationship with First Horizon and welcome the opportunity to work with the bank and additional syndicate partners to position SWK to meet the financing needs of more life science companies. The facility also provides flexibility for SWK to pursue other forms of capital, including subordinated bonds. I would like to thank Fund Finance Partners for their effort in assisting SWK with securing this credit facility."

About SWK Holdings Corporation

SWK Holdings Corporation is a life science focused specialty finance company partnering with small- and mid-sized commercial-stage healthcare companies. SWK provides non-dilutive financing to fuel the development and commercialization of lifesaving and life-enhancing medical technologies and products. SWK's unique financing structures provide flexible financing solutions at an attractive cost of capital to create long-term value for all SWK stakeholders. SWK's solutions include structured debt, traditional royalty monetization, synthetic royalty transactions, and asset purchases typically ranging in size from $5.0 million to $25.0 million. SWK also owns Enteris BioPharma, a clinical development and manufacturing organization providing development services to pharmaceutical partners as well as innovative formulation solutions built around its proprietary oral drug delivery technologies, the Peptelligence® platform. Additional information on the life science finance market is available on the Company's website at www.swkhold.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because these statements reflect SWK's current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Investors should note that many factors, as more fully described under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in SWK's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as otherwise enumerated herein, could affect the Company's future financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these risk factors. These are factors which, individually or in the aggregate, could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We assume no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

