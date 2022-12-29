NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM, PAVMZ) ("PAVmed" or the "Company"), a diversified commercial-stage medical technology company, operating in the medical device, diagnostics, and digital health sectors, today announced that it received a written notice (the "Extension Notice") from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") granting the Company a 180-day extension to regain compliance with Nasdaq's $1.00 minimum bid price requirement as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Rule"). The Company was first notified by Nasdaq on December 29, 2022, and originally was given until June 27, 2023, to regain compliance. The Company now has until December 26, 2023, to meet the requirement.

The Extension Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's common stock or Series Z warrants, which will continue to trade uninterrupted under the symbols "PAVM" and "PAVMZ", respectively.

To regain compliance with the Rule, the Company must maintain a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of ten consecutive business days during the 180-day extension period. The Company will continue to monitor the closing bid price of its common shares between now and the end of the extension period and intends to take all appropriate actions to cure the deficiency and regain compliance with the Rule prior to the end of the compliance period.

About PAVmed and its Subsidiaries

PAVmed Inc. is a diversified commercial-stage medical technology company operating in the medical device, diagnostics, and digital health sectors. Its majority-owned subsidiary, Veris Health Inc., is a digital health company focused on enhanced personalized cancer care through remote patient monitoring using implantable biologic sensors with wireless communication along with a custom suite of connected external devices. Veris is concurrently developing an implantable physiological monitor, designed to be implanted alongside a chemotherapy port, which will interface with the Veris Cancer Care Platform. Its other majority-owned subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCD), is a commercial-stage cancer prevention medical diagnostics company that markets the EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test and EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device—the first and only commercial tools for widespread early detection of esophageal precancer to prevent esophageal cancer deaths.

For more and for more information about PAVmed, please visit pavmed.com .

For more information about Veris Health, please visit verishealth.com .

For more information about Lucid Diagnostics, please visit luciddx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are any statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of PAVmed's and Lucid's management, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include, among other things, PAVmed's inability to regain, or subsequently maintain, compliance with Nasdaq's listing standards; volatility in the price of PAVmed's and Lucid's common stock; PAVmed's Series Z warrants; general economic and market conditions; the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the cost and time required to advance PAVmed's and Lucid's products to regulatory submission; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from PAVmed's and Lucid's clinical and preclinical studies; whether and when PAVmed's and Lucid's products are cleared by regulatory authorities; market acceptance of PAVmed's and Lucid's products once cleared and commercialized; PAVmed's and Lucid's ability to raise additional funding as needed; and other competitive developments. In addition, new risks and uncertainties may arise from time to time and are difficult to predict. For a further list and description of these and other important risks and uncertainties that may affect PAVmed's and Lucid's future operations, see Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors," in PAVmed's and Lucid's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as the same may be updated in Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in any Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed by PAVmed or Lucid after its most recent Annual Report. PAVmed and Lucid disclaim any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which those expectations may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

