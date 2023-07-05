Travel Leisure Co. ( NYSE:TNL, Financial) announced today it will release second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, before the market opens, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Michael D. Brown, president and CEO, and Mike Hug, CFO, will discuss the Company's financial performance and business outlook.

Participants may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call, which may be accessed through the Company's website at travelandleisureco.com/investors, or by dialing 877-733-4794 ten minutes before the scheduled start time. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days beginning at 12:00 p.m. EDT on July 26, 2023.

About Travel + Leisure Co.

As the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, Travel + Leisure Co. ( NYSE:TNL, Financial) transformed the way families vacation with the introduction of the most dynamic points-based vacation ownership program at Club Wyndham, and the first vacation exchange network, RCI. The company delivers more than six million vacations each year at 245+ timeshare resorts worldwide, through tailored travel and membership products, and via Travel Leisure GO - the signature subscription travel club inspired by the pages of Travel + Leisure magazine. With hospitality and responsible tourism at the heart of all we do, our 18,000+ dedicated associates bring out the best in people and places around the globe. We put the world on vacation. Learn more at travelandleisureco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230628565818/en/