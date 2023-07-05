LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or “the Company”) announced today that the Company has not renewed the management agreement for Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin (“Lady Luck Nemacolin”) in Farmington, Pennsylvania and has completed the sale of substantially all of its assets at Lady Luck Nemacolin to Woodlands Fayette, LLC for an immaterial sum. Woodlands Fayette, LLC manages Nemacolin Resort and will manage Lady Luck Nemacolin effective immediately. All of the employees of Lady Luck Nemacolin were offered positions by Woodlands Fayette, LLC.



About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI”, CHDN) has been creating extraordinary entertainment experiences for nearly 150 years, beginning with the company’s most iconic and enduring asset, the Kentucky Derby. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, CDI has expanded through the development of live and historical racing entertainment venues, the growth of the TwinSpires horse racing online wagering business and the operation and development of regional casino gaming properties. More information is available at http://www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

