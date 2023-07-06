Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Franchise Group, Inc. (“Franchise Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FRG) on behalf of Franchise Group stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Franchise Group has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 10, 2023, Franchise Group announced that it would be acquired by Freedom VCM, Inc., an investment consortium that includes Franchise Group's CEO, at a price of $30.00 per share, representing a premium of less than 4% to the stock's closing price the prior day. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Franchise Group investors will be cashed out of their investment position and the Company's shares will no longer be publicly traded.

Following the announcement, Franchise Group's stock price fell $0.23 per share, or 0.78%, to close at $29.10 per share on May 11, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Franchise Group shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at [email protected], by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

