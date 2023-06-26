Dropbox Inc CFO Timothy Regan Sells 2585 Shares

On June 26, 2023, Timothy Regan, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Dropbox Inc (

DBX, Financial), sold 2585 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Dropbox Inc, which we will explore in this article.

Dropbox Inc is a leading global collaboration platform that's transforming the way people work together, from the smallest business to the largest enterprise. With more than 500 million registered users across more than 180 countries, their mission is to unleash the world’s creative energy by designing a more enlightened way of working.

Timothy Regan has been with Dropbox Inc since 2018, serving as the company's CFO. He has played a crucial role in the company's financial strategy and growth. Over the past year, Regan has sold a total of 37808 shares and has not made any purchases.

Let's take a closer look at the insider trading trends at Dropbox Inc.

1674296666796064768.png

The insider transaction history for Dropbox Inc shows a clear trend of insider selling. Over the past year, there have been 44 insider sells and no insider buys. This could be a signal that insiders believe the company's stock is currently overvalued, or it could simply reflect personal financial decisions by the insiders.

Now, let's examine the valuation of Dropbox Inc.

1674296687079718912.png

On the day of Timothy Regan’s recent sell, Dropbox Inc shares were trading for $26.03 apiece, giving the company a market cap of $9.14 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 17.46, which is lower than the industry median of 27.76 and lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that Dropbox Inc is undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical valuation.

Furthermore, with a price of $26.03 and a GuruFocus Value of $31.08, Dropbox Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84. This indicates that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the recent insider selling at Dropbox Inc may raise some eyebrows, the company's valuation metrics suggest that the stock is currently undervalued. Investors should keep a close eye on further insider transactions and other indicators to make informed decisions.

