ATLANTA, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc. (: AYI) (the "Company"), a market-leading industrial technology company, announced net sales of $1.0 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 ended May 31, 2023, a decrease of 5.7 percent, or $60.3 million compared to the prior year.

"In the third quarter of fiscal 2023, we expanded adjusted operating profit margin both sequentially and year-over-year. We continued to grow adjusted diluted earnings per share and we generated strong cash flow from operations, despite a decline in net sales," stated Neil Ashe, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acuity Brands, Inc. "We completed the acquisition of KE2 Therm, and we continued to repurchase our shares."

Operating profit was $143.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, an increase of $0.6 million, compared to the prior year. Operating profit as a percent of net sales was 14.3 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, an increase of 80 basis points, compared to the prior year. Adjusted operating profit was $162.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, an increase of $0.1 million, compared to the prior year. Adjusted operating profit as a percent of net sales was 16.3 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, an increase of 100 basis points, compared to the prior year.

Diluted earnings per share was $3.28 in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, an increase of $0.21, or 6.8 percent, compared to the prior year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $3.75 in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, an increase of $0.23, or 6.5 percent, from $3.52, in the prior year.

Segment Performance

Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls ("ABL")

ABL generated net sales of $940.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, a decrease of $67.7 million, or 6.7 percent, compared to the prior year.

ABL operating profit was $150.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, an increase of $0.4 million, compared to the prior year. ABL operating profit as a percent of ABL net sales was 15.9 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, an increase of 110 basis points compared to the prior year. ABL adjusted operating profit was $159.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, a decrease of $0.1 million, compared to the prior year. ABL adjusted operating profit as a percent of ABL net sales was 17.0 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, an increase of 120 basis points compared to the prior year.

Intelligent Spaces Group ("ISG")

ISG generated net sales of $65.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, an increase of $7.5 million, or 12.9 percent, compared to the prior year.

ISG operating profit was $8.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, a decrease of $0.6 million, compared to the prior year. ISG adjusted operating profit was $12.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, a decrease of $0.8 million, compared to the prior year.

Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

Net cash from operating activities was $471.5 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2023, an increase of $305.8 million compared to the prior year due primarily to an improvement in our working capital.

During the first nine months of fiscal 2023, the Company repurchased approximately 1.3 million shares of common stock for a total of $219 million.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company announced that it had completed the acquisition of KE2 Therm.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. (: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. We use technology to solve problems in spaces, light, and more things to come. Through our two business segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL) and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG), we design, manufacture, and bring to market products and services that make a valuable difference in people’s lives.

We achieve growth through the development of innovative new products and services, including lighting, lighting controls, building management solutions, and location-aware applications. We achieve customer-focused efficiencies that allow us to increase market share and deliver superior returns. We look to aggressively deploy capital to grow the business and to enter attractive new verticals.

Acuity Brands, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company is powered by more than 13,000 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release includes the following non-generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") financial measures: “adjusted operating profit” and “adjusted operating profit margin” for total company and by segment; “adjusted net income;” “adjusted diluted EPS;” “earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”);” and “adjusted EBITDA”. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the reader's overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and prospects for the future. Specifically, management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors by excluding or adjusting items for amortization of acquired intangible assets, share-based payment expense, loss on sale of business, and special charges associated with continued efforts to streamline the organization and integrate recent acquisitions.

We also provide “free cash flow" (“FCF”) to enhance the reader’s understanding of the Company’s ability to generate additional cash from its business.

Management typically adjusts for these items for internal reviews of performance and uses the above non-GAAP measures for baseline comparative operational analysis, decision making, and other activities. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide greater comparability and enhanced visibility into the Company’s results of operations as well as comparability with many of its peers, especially those companies focused more on technology and software. Non-GAAP financial measures included in this news release should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The most directly comparable GAAP measures for adjusted operating profit and adjusted operating profit margin for total company and by segment are “operating profit” and “operating profit margin,” respectively, for total company and by segment, which include the impact of amortization of acquired intangible assets, share-based payment expense, and special charges. Adjusted operating profit margin is adjusted operating profit divided by net sales for total company and by segment. The most directly comparable GAAP measures for adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS are “net income” and “diluted EPS,” respectively, which include the impact of amortization of acquired intangible assets, loss on sale of business, share-based payment expense, and special charges. Adjusted diluted EPS is adjusted net income divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for EBITDA is “net income”, which includes the impact of net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization of acquired intangible assets. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for adjusted EBITDA is “net income”, which includes the impact of net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, share-based payment expense, special charges, and miscellaneous (income) expense, net. A reconciliation of each measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is available in this news release.

The Company defines FCF as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment. A calculation of this measure is available in this news release.

The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. Our presentation of such measures, which may include adjustments to exclude unusual or non-recurring items, should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by other unusual or non-recurring items.

ACUITY BRANDS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions, except share data)

May 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 359.3 $ 223.2 Accounts receivable, less reserve for doubtful accounts of $1.3 and $1.2, respectively 545.0 665.9 Inventories 400.5 485.7 Prepayments and other current assets 103.6 91.2 Total current assets 1,408.4 1,466.0 Property, plant, and equipment, net 290.4 276.5 Operating lease right-of-use assets 84.8 74.9 Goodwill 1,096.7 1,084.3 Intangible assets, net 504.9 529.2 Deferred income taxes 1.3 1.3 Other long-term assets 52.4 48.0 Total assets $ 3,438.9 $ 3,480.2 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 344.3 $ 397.8 Current maturities of debt — 18.0 Current operating lease liabilities 19.2 15.7 Accrued compensation 83.1 88.0 Other current liabilities 177.6 214.1 Total current liabilities 624.2 733.6 Long-term debt 495.4 495.0 Long-term operating lease liabilities 78.0 67.4 Accrued pension liabilities 41.9 41.4 Deferred income taxes 103.2 102.1 Other long-term liabilities 126.4 128.9 Total liabilities 1,469.1 1,568.4 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 54,400,920 and 54,241,069 issued, respectively 0.5 0.5 Paid-in capital 1,056.9 1,036.3 Retained earnings 3,426.6 3,176.2 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (120.0 ) (125.8 ) Treasury stock, at cost, of 23,055,460 and 21,753,820 shares, respectively (2,394.2 ) (2,175.4 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,969.8 1,911.8 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,438.9 $ 3,480.2







ACUITY BRANDS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)