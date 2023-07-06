Rockwell Medical Announces 3-Year Co-Promotional Collaboration with B. Braun Medical

2 hours ago
Rockwell Medical, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: RMTI), a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products to dialysis providers worldwide, today announced that the Company entered into a three-year co-promotion services agreement with B. Braun Medical Inc. ("B. Braun"), a leader in renal therapies including innovative, high-quality products for hemodialysis.

As part of the agreement, Rockwell Medical designates B. Braun as an independent, non-exclusive representative to promote the Company's hemodialysis concentrates products to dialysis providers in the United States, concertedly on the west coast. All terms of the sale of any Rockwell Medical product, including price, delivery schedule, and terms and conditions, are set by Rockwell Medical, at the Company's sole discretion. All orders will be directed to, and processed by, Rockwell Medical. B. Braun will receive a fee for any sales generated by its promotional efforts.

"This co-marketing and sales arrangement with B. Braun represents a significant commercial opportunity for Rockwell Medical that immediately connects us to a new customer base we wouldn't be able to reach otherwise," said Tim Chole, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Rockwell Medical. "We are excited to collaborate with B. Braun to augment our commercial efforts. B. Braun’s national sales organization will enable us to generate new business leads and integrate our hemodialysis concentrates products into B. Braun's robust portfolio of renal care products. Now, B. Braun's sales team will be able to introduce Rockwell Medical's complementary products to new customers as part of a complete portfolio, ultimately providing a positive impact on the lives of more hemodialysis patients."

“We are pleased to align with Rockwell Medical to promote their hemodialysis concentrate products,” said Jonathan Stapley, Senior Director of Marketing, Active Devices at B. Braun. “This ensures we can supply our providers and the patients they serve with a broader range of high-quality hemodialysis products.”

About B. Braun Medical Inc.

B. Braun Medical Inc. ("B. Braun") is a leader in smart infusion therapy and safe and effective pharmacy products, patient and provider safety, and sustainable health solutions. Our purpose is to help providers constantly improve patient satisfaction and outcomes. With products and services created to help healthcare professionals focus on what matters most—their patients—we’re uniquely positioned to help health systems succeed now and in the future. B. Braun is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®. The company employs 8,500 people at over 30 locations across North America. Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 64,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, explore our website.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI) is a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. Rockwell Medical's mission is to provide dialysis clinics and the patients they serve with the highest quality products supported by the best customer service in the industry. Rockwell Medical is focused on innovative, long-term growth strategies that enhance its products, its processes, and its people, enabling the Company to deliver exceptional value to the healthcare system and provide a positive impact on the lives of hemodialysis patients. Hemodialysis is the most common form of end-stage kidney disease treatment and is usually performed at freestanding outpatient dialysis centers, at hospital-based outpatient centers, at skilled nursing facilities, or in a patient’s home. Rockwell Medical's products are vital to vulnerable patients with end-stage kidney disease, and the Company is relentless in providing unmatched reliability and customer service. Rockwell Medical is the second largest supplier of acid and bicarbonate concentrates for dialysis patients in the United States and has the vision of becoming the leading global supplier of hemodialysis concentrates. Certified as a Great Place to Work® in 2023, Rockwell Medical is Driven to Deliver Life-Sustaining Dialysis SolutionsTM. For more information, visit www.RockwellMed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as, "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "could," "can," "would," "develop," "plan," "potential," "predict," "forecast," "project," "intend," "look forward to," "remain confident," “are determined,” “are on track,” “are resolute in our vision,” "work to," "drive towards," or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward looking statements. There can be no assurance that the collaboration will generate new business leads or result in additional sales. While Rockwell Medical believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties (including, without limitation, those set forth in Rockwell Medical's SEC filings), many of which are beyond our control and subject to change. Actual results could be materially different. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to those risks more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as such description may be amended or updated in any future reports we file with the SEC. Rockwell Medical expressly disclaims any obligation to update our forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

