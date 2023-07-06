SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macerich (: MAC), one of the nation’s leading owners, operators and developers of one-of-a-kind retail and mixed-use properties in top markets, today announced that Primark has opened a new Long Island store at Green Acres Mall.

Irish retail brand Primark is a leading international clothing retailer that draws shoppers to the high street worldwide with its wide selection of essentials and fashion favorites built around everyday affordability. At Green Acres, Primark is located in Center Court, adjacent to another prominent international retailer scheduled to open in Fall 2023. The two retailers replace a former JCPenney, revitalizing the space and demonstrating Macerich’s continued success in redeveloping underused property elements across its portfolio.

Green Acres Mall marks Primark’s seventh store at a Macerich property and seventh in New York State. Set just east of New York City on the border of Queens and Nassau counties in the diverse, idyllic Long Island villages, Green Acres Mall is a popular retail destination for residents and visitors alike. At more than 2 million square feet, Green Acres is the nation’s 18th-largest enclosed shopping center, with over 150 exciting retailers and restaurants to choose from.

“Primark has won over millions of shoppers around the world with its global style for fashion and the home, and we’re excited to be part of Primark’s plan to have 60 U.S. stores by 2026,” said F.K. Grunert, Executive Vice President, Leasing, Macerich. “The enthusiasm for this store opening has been palpable for months. We are pleased that our guests can finally see what Primark is all about as they experience the rest of Green Acres Mall.”

Macerich is one of Primark’s largest U.S. landlords, with Primark stores open at Kings Plaza (Brooklyn), Danbury Fair (Connecticut), Fashion District Philadelphia, and Freehold Raceway Mall (New Jersey), and opening soon at Queens Center (Brooklyn) and Tysons Corner Center (McClean, Virginia).

Located in Valley Stream, New York, Green Acres Mall is ideally situated within the Long Island villages and, along with neighboring Green Acres Commons, offers a wide variety of desirable shopping, dining and entertainment brands around, including stores like Macy’s, Target, Walmart, Burlington, H&M, Old Navy, Victoria’s Secret, Pandora, Home Depot, Aldi, Home Goods, Ulta Beauty, 24 Hour Fitness, DICK’S Sporting Goods and BJ’s Wholesale Club, and restaurants such as BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, Olive Garden, Red Lobster and Buffalo Wild Wings.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 47 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 44 regional town centers, many of which contain mixed uses. Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good and sound corporate governance. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved a #1 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking for the North American retail sector for eight consecutive years (2015-2022). For more information, please visit www.Macerich.com .

