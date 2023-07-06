Walker & Dunlop Arranges $59 Million Construction Financing for Celebration Pointe Apartments

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it arranged $58.8 million in construction financing for Celebration Pointe Apartments, a 239-unit Class A multifamily development located in the master development of Celebration Pointe in Gainesville, Florida.

Walker & Dunlop's Tampa Debt & Structured Finance team, led by Jeremy Pino, Livingston Hessam, Carl Passmore, and Kyle Miller, arranged the transaction on behalf of Viking Companies. The team secured a 65% non-recourse senior loan from a life insurance company, which they coupled with mezzanine financing from a debt and equity fund for a total debt capitalization of 85% loan-to-cost.

Over the past nine months, life insurance companies have begun creatively expanding their product offerings to address the gap in the market left by commercial banks tightening their lending standards. This includes moving into construction lending, resulting in the favorable terms for this transaction.

"This financing was closed during a time of uncertainty in the overall capital markets and limited options for construction debt," said Jeremy Pino, senior director of Capital Markets. "We were able to deliver an impressive non-recourse solution for 85% of the capital stack, attesting to the strength of the sponsor and the project."

Celebration Pointe Apartments will benefit from high visibility due to its proximity to major infrastructure and a heavily trafficked thoroughfare, as well as its vicinity to Gainesville's major employment hub and education center, which is only 2.5 miles away. This one-of-a-kind development gives West Gainesville a downtown feel, with family-friendly, safe, and appealing points of interest for the local community and residents. Viking Development is the master developer for the Celebration Pointe project.

"We are extremely happy to get this project financed with the assistance of Walker & Dunlop," said Svein Dyrkolbotn, principal owner of Viking Companies. "Celebration Pointe is a live, work, and play community, so providing 239 residential units is a vital component to our continued success."

In 2022, Walker & Dunlop’s Capital Markets group sourced capital for transactions totaling nearly $26 billion from non-Agency capital providers. This vast experience has made them a top advisor on all asset classes for many of the industry’s top developers, owners, and operators. To learn more about Walker & Dunlop’s broad financing options, visit our website.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest commercial real estate finance and advisory services firms in the United States. Our ideas and capital create communities where people live, work, shop, and play. The diversity of our people, breadth of our brand and technological capabilities make us one of the most insightful and client-focused firms in the commercial real estate industry.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230629887816r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230629887816/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.