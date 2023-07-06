Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND; “Sonder”), a leading next-generation hospitality company that is redefining the guest experience through technology and design, is launching four new properties across Florida. This will bring the company’s footprint in the state to 930 live units across hotel, resort and multi-unit serviced apartment properties, hosting a diverse group of travelers including leisure, business, and conference guests.

Sonder has already opened two new properties in Florida this year: Found Miami Beach, a 76-key hotel, in close proximity to the Miami Beach Convention Center; and Cirrus, a 149-key hotel, located near the Walt Disney World Resort and parks in Kissimmee, just south of Orlando.

Upcoming openings include The Deco, a 180-key resort hotel spread across four art deco buildings, designed by architect Henry Hohauser, in the heart of Miami’s South Beach. The property is two blocks from Ocean Drive and is also in close proximity to the Miami Beach Convention Center.

These three properties were existing hotels that were integrated into Sonder’s portfolio, enabling them to benefit from Sonder’s efficient operating model and unique design, merchandising, distribution, and revenue management capabilities.

Also joining Sonder’s Florida portfolio is Colonnade, an office conversion into 95 serviced apartment units located directly on Brickell Avenue, in the heart of Miami’s financial district. It is expected to open in 2024. This distinctive mid-century building was completed in the 1960s, designed by architect Minoru Yamasaki.

“Florida’s vibrant culture, stunning beaches, and thriving tourism industry make it a prime destination for our expanding portfolio. From Miami's electric energy to Orlando's enchanting theme parks, each new property brings a unique blend of Sonder’s signature design-forward, tech-enabled guest experience to the Sunshine State, creating moments and memories to last a lifetime. We value the strong collaboration we have with our real estate partners across Florida to offer modern accommodations suited for the needs and habits of today’s travelers,” said Khalil Anjarwalla, Area General Manager at Sonder.

These four properties will more than double Sonder’s live units in Florida. They join the 8 existing properties which Sonder has in Florida, which are centrally located within easy access of key tourist and event sites. They include 17WEST in South Beach, Riverwalk in Fort Lauderdale, and Vista Cay in Orlando. These three properties have 2023 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice awards, placing them in the top 10% of Tripadvisor listings.

"Over the past three years, we have enjoyed a fantastic partnership with Sonder, which has proven to be both operationally and financially beneficial for our 17WEST property. The Sonder team has been an invaluable partner, consistently prioritizing value generation and demonstrating exceptional proficiency in overcoming operational and economic challenges. We greatly appreciate Sonder's contemporary approach to hospitality, which seamlessly blends design and technology," said Rock Soffer, Partner at Turnberry Associates.

“We’re seeking further expansion opportunities in Florida, including in Tampa, St. Pete, Sarasota, Clearwater Beach, Naples, Jacksonville, the Florida Keys, and the Palm Beaches. We’re particularly interested in existing hotel takeovers and large multifamily developments with construction already underway. We offer a variety of deal structures to meet the needs of both owners and lenders in the current economic climate,” said Peter Debs, Senior Director of Real Estate at Sonder.

Sonder operates in 40+ markets across ten countries, and has approximately 18,200 live and contracted units worldwide as of Q1 2023. The company distinguishes itself in the hospitality industry through modern design and by using technology to deliver a frictionless guest experience at a lower cost structure. The Sonder app puts guests in full control of their stay – from booking, to interacting with guest services, to check-out – via their own mobile device.

Over a third of Sonder’s 250+ properties received Tripadvisor 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards, placing them in the top 10% of Tripadvisor listings, and two properties received the highest honors, Best of the Best, placing them in the top 1% of listings.

To explore Sonder real estate partnership opportunities, please contact [email protected]

About Sonder

Sonder (NASDAQ: SOND) is revolutionizing hospitality through innovative, tech-enabled service and inspiring, thoughtfully designed accommodations combined into one seamless experience. Launched in 2014, Sonder provides a variety of accommodation options — from spacious rooms to fully-equipped suites and apartments — found in over 40 markets spanning ten countries and three continents. The Sonder app gives guests full control over their stay. Complete with self-service features, simple check-in and 24/7 on-the-ground support, amenities and services at Sonder are just a tap away, making a world of better stays open to all.

To learn more, visit www.sonder.com or follow Sonder on Twitter, Instagram or Linkedin.

Download the Sonder app on Apple or Google Play.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230629055576/en/