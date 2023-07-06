Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), the cybersecurity and observability leader, today announced it will host its 14th annual user conference, .conf23, from July 17-20, 2023, at The Venetian Las Vegas. During the event, Splunk will kick-off celebrations for its 20th anniversary as attendees from around the globe take part in educational sessions, compelling keynotes and interactive experiences that will power their organizations to be ready for anything. To attend .conf23, register here.

With 7,000+ attendees including 40+ sponsors and 1,500+ partners, .conf23 is Splunk’s most anticipated event of the year. Throughout the conference, attendees will have the opportunity to attend 200+ technical breakout sessions across five tracks, as well as participate in various hands-on workshops and product demos to help improve their organizations’ digital resilience.

“Splunk is celebrating 20 years of helping organizations around the world keep their digital systems secure and reliable,” said Gary Steele, President and CEO, Splunk. “To mark the occasion, we will unveil exciting new AI-enhanced products and other powerful innovations across security and observability to thousands of our customers and partners at .conf23.”

At .conf23, Splunk leaders will take the mainstage alongside Splunk customers FedEx, Carnival, IKEA and VMware to reveal the latest security and observability product innovations and celebrate customer success. During the opening keynote on Monday, July 17 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. PDT, attendees will hear how FedEx is powering its business transformation, learn how Splunk helps build a safer and more resilient digital world, and get an inside look at Splunk SURGe’s latest research into the evolving threat landscape. On Tuesday, July 18 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. PDT, Splunk customers and executives return to demonstrate how a unified security and observability platform is the most effective way to help ensure digital systems remain secure and reliable, despite any disruption. The full list of sessions is available on the Splunk .conf23 website.

Splunk Partners are Ready for Anything at Global Partner Summit

Splunk’s Global Partner Summit (GPS), the premier event dedicated to supporting partners, also returns to .conf23 this year. On Monday, July 17 starting at 3 p.m. PDT, Gretchen O’Hara, Vice President, Worldwide Partners and Alliances, will join several Splunk executives and partners to reveal new partner program enhancements and innovative solutions to accelerate partner success.

During GPS breakout sessions, partners will learn how to expand skill sets and practices, foster relationships and celebrate the joint successes that inspire innovation and help customers build resilience and solve day-to-day challenges. A comprehensive list of technical and non-technical partner breakouts can be found within the GPS session catalog.

.conf23 Offers Several Engaging and Immersive Activations

.conf23 attendees will also have the opportunity to engage in various activations to explore, learn, grow, buy and partner including:

Breakout Sessions to learn how organizations are using Splunk to detect, investigate and respond to incidents.

to learn how organizations are using Splunk to detect, investigate and respond to incidents. Splunk Product Demos to view the latest and greatest products, apps, add-ons, solutions, verticals and more.

to view the latest and greatest products, apps, add-ons, solutions, verticals and more. A Security Operation Center (SOC) to check out a Splunk product tour experience and see how Splunk can be the hub for security operations.

to check out a Splunk product tour experience and see how Splunk can be the hub for security operations. Ask the Experts to get one-on-one time with Splunk experts and receive personalized help on Splunk questions.

to get one-on-one time with Splunk experts and receive personalized help on Splunk questions. Community Zone to inspire and empower participants through networking, learning and collaborating with the Splunk Community.

to inspire and empower participants through networking, learning and collaborating with the Splunk Community. Partner Zone to explore innovative solutions from Splunk sponsors to help customers solve day-to-day challenges using Splunk.

to explore innovative solutions from Splunk sponsors to help customers solve day-to-day challenges using Splunk. Participate in a timed blue-team Boss of the SOC competition to protect a fictional organization against a new APT group with Splunk Enterprise and premium Splunk products.

For additional information on .conf23, please visit the Splunk .conf23 website.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) helps build a safer and more resilient digital world. Organizations trust Splunk to prevent security, infrastructure and application issues from becoming major incidents, absorb shocks from digital disruptions, and accelerate digital transformation.

