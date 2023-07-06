.conf23: Splunk Drives Digital Resilience at Upcoming Annual User Conference

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), the cybersecurity and observability leader, today announced it will host its 14th annual user conference, .conf23, from July 17-20, 2023, at The Venetian Las Vegas. During the event, Splunk will kick-off celebrations for its 20th anniversary as attendees from around the globe take part in educational sessions, compelling keynotes and interactive experiences that will power their organizations to be ready for anything. To attend .conf23, register here.

With 7,000+ attendees including 40+ sponsors and 1,500+ partners, .conf23 is Splunk’s most anticipated event of the year. Throughout the conference, attendees will have the opportunity to attend 200+ technical breakout sessions across five tracks, as well as participate in various hands-on workshops and product demos to help improve their organizations’ digital resilience.

“Splunk is celebrating 20 years of helping organizations around the world keep their digital systems secure and reliable,” said Gary Steele, President and CEO, Splunk. “To mark the occasion, we will unveil exciting new AI-enhanced products and other powerful innovations across security and observability to thousands of our customers and partners at .conf23.”

At .conf23, Splunk leaders will take the mainstage alongside Splunk customers FedEx, Carnival, IKEA and VMware to reveal the latest security and observability product innovations and celebrate customer success. During the opening keynote on Monday, July 17 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. PDT, attendees will hear how FedEx is powering its business transformation, learn how Splunk helps build a safer and more resilient digital world, and get an inside look at Splunk SURGe’s latest research into the evolving threat landscape. On Tuesday, July 18 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. PDT, Splunk customers and executives return to demonstrate how a unified security and observability platform is the most effective way to help ensure digital systems remain secure and reliable, despite any disruption. The full list of sessions is available on the Splunk .conf23 website.

Splunk Partners are Ready for Anything at Global Partner Summit

Splunk’s Global Partner Summit (GPS), the premier event dedicated to supporting partners, also returns to .conf23 this year. On Monday, July 17 starting at 3 p.m. PDT, Gretchen O’Hara, Vice President, Worldwide Partners and Alliances, will join several Splunk executives and partners to reveal new partner program enhancements and innovative solutions to accelerate partner success.

During GPS breakout sessions, partners will learn how to expand skill sets and practices, foster relationships and celebrate the joint successes that inspire innovation and help customers build resilience and solve day-to-day challenges. A comprehensive list of technical and non-technical partner breakouts can be found within the GPS session catalog.

.conf23 Offers Several Engaging and Immersive Activations

.conf23 attendees will also have the opportunity to engage in various activations to explore, learn, grow, buy and partner including:

  • Breakout Sessions to learn how organizations are using Splunk to detect, investigate and respond to incidents.
  • Splunk Product Demos to view the latest and greatest products, apps, add-ons, solutions, verticals and more.
  • A Security Operation Center (SOC) to check out a Splunk product tour experience and see how Splunk can be the hub for security operations.
  • Ask the Experts to get one-on-one time with Splunk experts and receive personalized help on Splunk questions.
  • Community Zone to inspire and empower participants through networking, learning and collaborating with the Splunk Community.
  • Partner Zone to explore innovative solutions from Splunk sponsors to help customers solve day-to-day challenges using Splunk.
  • Participate in a timed blue-team Boss of the SOC competition to protect a fictional organization against a new APT group with Splunk Enterprise and premium Splunk products.

For additional information on .conf23, please visit the Splunk .conf23 website.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) helps build a safer and more resilient digital world. Organizations trust Splunk to prevent security, infrastructure and application issues from becoming major incidents, absorb shocks from digital disruptions, and accelerate digital transformation.

Splunk, Splunk>, and Turn Data Into Doing are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2023 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230629327398r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230629327398/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.