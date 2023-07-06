Green Dot Issues Environmental, Social and Governance Report for 2022

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT), a leading digital bank and financial technology company providing seamless banking and payments services to consumers and businesses nationwide, has issued its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

“We are pleased to share our 2022 ESG Report reflecting our commitment to operating and growing in a responsible and sustainable way,” said George Gresham, Chief Executive Officer, Green Dot Corporation. “As a purpose-led company focused on long-term growth and responsible stewardship of our customers’, partners’ and investors’ resources, sustainability is critical to our path forward and transformation to a smarter, leaner and more capable organization.”

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) is a financial technology and bank holding company committed to giving all people the power to bank seamlessly, affordably and with confidence. Green Dot's technology platform enables it to build products and features that address the most pressing financial challenges of consumers and businesses, transforming the way they manage and move money and making financial empowerment more accessible for all.

Green Dot offers a broad set of financial services to consumers and businesses including debit, checking, credit, prepaid, and payroll cards, as well as robust money processing services, tax refunds, cash deposits and disbursements. Its digital bank GO2bank offers consumers simple and accessible mobile banking designed to help improve financial health over time. The company’s banking platform services (or “BaaS”) business enables a growing list of the world’s largest and most trusted consumer and technology brands to deploy customized, seamless, value-driven money management solutions for their customers.

Founded in 1999, Green Dot has powered more than 33 million accounts directly, and many millions more through its partners. The Green Dot Network of more than 90,000 retail distribution locations nationwide, more than all remaining bank branches in the U.S. combined, enables it to operate primarily as a “branchless bank.” Green Dot Bank is a subsidiary of Green Dot Corporation and member of the FDIC1. For more information about Green Dot’s products and services, please visit www.greendot.com.

_________

1Green Dot Bank also operates under the following registered trade names: GO2bank, GoBank and Bonneville Bank. All of these registered trade names are used by, and refer to, a single FDIC-insured bank, Green Dot Bank. Deposits under any of these trade names are deposits with Green Dot Bank and are aggregated for deposit insurance coverage up to the allowable limits.

