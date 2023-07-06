COSTA MESA, Calif., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco , Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company”) ( LOCO), the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, is making the case for salads that satiate you this summer with the introduction of a brand-new lineup of Double Chicken Chopped Salads. Packed with protein and piled high with freshly prepared ingredients, these salads are the ideal portable meal to accompany all your favorite summer activities. What's the secret sauce? The answer is simple – El Pollo Loco’s famously delicious fire-grilled pollo.



“The heat of summer has our customers craving crisp, fresh salad options but, in true El Pollo Loco fashion, we never compromise on bold flavor and protein,” said Heather Gardea, Vice President of Research and Development. “Our Double Chicken Chopped Salads with super greens are the perfect entrée for enjoying what fans love most about our menu – our famous fire-grilled chicken - in a lighter offering that satisfies.”

El Pollo Loco’s lineup of Double Chicken Chopped Salads includes:

Classic Double Chicken Salad: Features a double serving of fire-grilled chicken alongside avocado, pepitas, queso fresco, spinach, lettuce, super greens and pico de gallo. Served with the fan-favorite creamy cilantro dressing.

Features a double serving of fire-grilled chicken alongside avocado, pepitas, queso fresco, spinach, lettuce, super greens and pico de gallo. Served with the fan-favorite creamy cilantro dressing. Street Corn Double Chicken Chopped Salad: Features a double serving of fire-grilled chicken alongside avocado, corn, cilantro, queso fresco, lettuce, super greens, chili lime seasoning and pico de gallo. Served with the fan-favorite creamy cilantro dressing.

To celebrate the launch of the new salads, El Pollo Loco is introducing a brand new “Salad Shake” campaign which features creators shaking up their Double Chicken Chopped Salads to music – the most fun way to create the perfect mix of ingredients with every bite. Follow @ElPolloLoco on TikTok to see the best El Pollo Loco salad shakes.

El Pollo Loco is also rolling out a new 8-Piece Summer Family Meal offering, providing a delicious, no-stress entrée for all your seasonal gatherings. The meal includes 8 leg and thigh pieces, a choice of 3 large sides, and warm tortillas.

"Our new Summer Family Meal offer was designed with familia and togetherness in mind as a flavorful meal to enjoy at any social event on your calendar,” said Kat Garcia, Vice President of Marketing. “Summertime is for backyard barbeques and picnics in the sun and our citrus marinated fire-grilled chicken embodies the bold, bright flavors of summer and acts as the perfect centerpiece that family and friends will experience together.”

Double Chicken Chopped Salads are available at El Pollo Loco restaurants systemwide now until August 30. To place an order, visit ElPolloLoco.com or the Loco Rewards App. Be sure to sign up for Loco Rewards ™ to reap the loyalty benefits.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco ( LOCO, Financial) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family, and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained 490 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture, and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at ElPolloLoco.com .



