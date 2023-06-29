PHOENIX, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN) ("Trinity" or the "Company"), a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies, today announced the strategic expansion of its origination team with the appointment of Andrew Ghannam as Managing Director of Tech Lending, based in New York. A seasoned executive, Mr. Ghannam brings over a decade of experience in the venture banking sphere, a vast network of industry connections and a proven track record of fostering growth and innovation in the New York market.

"We are excited to welcome Andrew to our team. We believe his deep industry knowledge and extensive tech network will contribute to our continued portfolio growth," said Kyle Brown, President and Chief Investment Officer of Trinity. "With New York venture capital investment reaching $31 billion last year and its proximity to the European market, this move further solidifies our commitment to offering financial support to the entrepreneurial ecosystem."

Mr. Ghannam joins Trinity from Pacific Western Bank, where he served as Co-Head of the Tech Venture Bank and worked with venture-backed technology and consumer companies by providing debt and banking services. He was a key contributor to Pacific Western Bank's success in New York after its acquisition of Square 1 Bank. Prior to his tenure at Pacific Western Bank, Mr. Ghannam worked at Comerica Bank.

"Trinity has a relationship-focused approach with its portfolio companies, employees and venture capital connections," said Mr. Ghannam. "This move is a great fit for me as I've known the Trinity team for years, and I look forward to supporting the execution of their growth strategy."

The addition of Mr. Ghannam comes shortly after Trinity's announcement of another key origination hire, Igor DaCruz, in San Diego, where Trinity recently opened a new office to support the growth of its Life Sciences vertical.

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN), an internally managed business development company, is a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments, including term loans and equipment financings and equity-related investments. Trinity Capital believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience and track record in lending to growth stage companies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.trinitycap.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Trinity undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

