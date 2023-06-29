No Kid Hungry Recognizes Acentra™ Health CEO Todd Stottlemyer as a Champion in Fight to End Childhood Hunger

MCLEAN, Va., June 29, 2023

MCLEAN, Va., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acentra Health CEO Todd Stottlemyer was recognized by No Kid Hungry as a Champion in the fight to end childhood hunger at the non-profit organization's annual fundraising dinner in Washington D.C., which raised more than $1 million dollars. The non-profit organization lauded Stottlemyer's near decade of advocacy for No Kid Hungry including his leadership in galvanizing a network of tech leaders in the D.C. region that raised over $1 million at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This dinner gives us an opportunity to celebrate the commitment of local leaders who are making an impact for children in their community and to raise resources to continue ensuring every child receives three meals a day," says Billy Shore, founder and executive chair of Share Our Strength. "No Kid Hungry is grateful for the servant leadership of each of our Champions for using their unique strengths to fight to end childhood hunger." Virginia Ali, co-founder of Ben's Chili Bowl, and Erik Bruner-Yang, chef and owner of Maketto, were also honored as No Kid Hungry Champions.

In recognizing Stottlemyer's support of No Kid Hungry, event emcee Kristen Welker, co-anchor of weekend TODAY and NBC News Chief White House Correspondent, noted his chairmanship in leading Tech Steps Up for No Kid Hungry. The 2020 initiative sought to ensure school-aged children in the D.C. region could continue to access nutritious meals during the pandemic despite the switch from in-school to remote learning. Welker also noted Stottlemyer's ongoing efforts in engaging others in the fight against childhood hunger.

"I am honored and humbled to be recognized by No Kid Hungry in supporting their vital mission to end childhood hunger," said Stottlemyer. "This year alone, a staggering 1 in 8 kids in America will face hunger. I am grateful to join with No Kid Hungry, the tech community, and my team at Acentra Health in this imperative effort to improve outcomes for children by providing access to nutritious meals."

Giving back to local communities is a core value that Stottlemyer has championed at the companies he has led, including Acentra Health, which was formed by the recent merger of CNSI and Kepro. In 2022, Acentra Health and its employees donated to No Kid Hungry as part of the company's annual "Be the Light" matching campaign to fight hunger. Also, in celebration of the company's rebranding in June 2023, the company will make a donation to No Kid Hungry for each employee who mentions @Acentra Health on their LinkedIn profile.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Visit nokidhungry.org.

About Acentra Health

Acentra Health, formed in 2023 by the merger of industry leaders CNSI and Kepro, combines public sector knowledge, clinical expertise, and technological ingenuity to modernize the healthcare experience for state and federal partners and their priority populations. From designing and developing advanced claims, encounter, and provider solutions that drive efficiency and cost savings to delivering clinically focused service models for care management and quality oversight, Acentra Health is accelerating better outcomes. Acentra Health is backed by Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), a global investment firm. Visit acentra.com.

