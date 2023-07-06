Edible Garden Promotes David Ross to Vice President of Sales and Marketing

BELVIDERE, NJ, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) ( EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products, today announced the promotion of David Ross to Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Mr. Ross previously served as Director of Sales and Marketing.

Prior to joining Edible Garden, Mr. Ross was a Senior Category Manager at Wakefern/Shoprite where he led purchasing decisions and private label product development initiatives, and successfully managed the key dairy and frozen categories. Prior to that, David served as a Trade Marketing Manager at Church and Dwight. He also served as a Regional Merchandising Manager at W.M. Bolthouse Farms earlier in his career. David received a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and a Bachelor of Arts in History from Rutgers College, School of Business, as well as an MBA with a focus in Marketing and Management from Rutgers Business School.

Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, stated, “I am pleased to announce the promotion of David Ross to Vice President of Sales and Marketing. David has proven to be a tremendous addition to the Edible Garden team since joining us several years ago. His decision to join the Company was driven by a belief in our mission and a shared vision for our future. David's former role as a buyer at Wakefern/Shoprite, one of the Company's biggest retail partners, provides a unique perspective on the needs of our distribution partners. Under his guidance, the Company has expanded the geographic footprint of our distribution network, as well as evolved existing distribution relationships by optimizing the product assortment to better cater to the specific demographics of each retailer’s locations. In addition, David’s deep understanding of private-label products makes him the perfect person to lead the Company’s expanding wholesale efforts. Since joining Edible Garden, David has excelled at all that he has been tasked with and I am eager to see what other innovative ideas he can bring to the Company as we look to further expand our distribution network and seek additional opportunities to grow revenue and increase profitability.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in locally grown organic leafy greens and herbs backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 4,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies, the Company’s financial performance, the Company’s expansion into new distribution networks, the Company’s dependence on growers, and performance as a public company. The words “believe,” “expect,” “foresee,” “objective,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “strategy,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions, the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives, and other factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Act Commission, including the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

