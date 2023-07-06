Artesian Resources Corporation's 12th Annual Charitable Golf Tournament Raises Nearly $140,000

2 hours ago
NEWARK, Del., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Resources Corporation ( ARTNA) announced that its 12th Annual Charitable Golf Outing raised nearly $140,000, bringing the twelve-year total to nearly $740,000. Over 180 golfers representing Artesian’s valued vendors and business partners gathered on June 5, 2023 at the DuPont Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware to support local charitable organizations. “We are immensely grateful for the generous support from our business partners to be able to once again have such an incredibly successful event. Their continued partnership with us each year enables Artesian to have a positive impact on local charities across the Delmarva Peninsula,” said Dian C. Taylor, Chair and CEO.

Our gold sponsors this year are:

AssuredPartnersAustin & Bednash Construction, Inc.Citizens Bank
Core & MainEagle Control CorporationFerguson Waterworks
Janney Montgomery ScottKlenzoid, Inc.McWane Ductile
Metra Industries, Inc.Pureflow FiltrationTeal Construction
Technivate, Inc.Tri-State Underground, Inc.Wickersham Construction

The following charities, among others, will benefit from their sponsorship:

Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore provides exceptional services, education, outreach, and advocacy so that people with disabilities and seniors can live, learn, work and play in our communities.

“As we celebrate the 75th anniversary of Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore, we are especially appreciative of the support of our community partners like Artesian who help us to continue our mission to create a more inclusive community,” said Easterseals President/CEO, Ken Sklenar. “This funding translates into therapies for children, programs for seniors, respite for weary caregivers and employment training and support for eager jobseekers with disabilities.”

Deep Roots is committed to ending the intergenerational cycle of homelessness by operating as a shelter and support system for children and families in Cecil County and neighboring communities. They ensure three meals daily, year-round, and provide an extensive array of support services aimed at empowering homeless families in the area to achieve self-sufficiency and improve their quality of life.

"Deep Roots is incredibly grateful for the unwavering support from Artesian Resources Corporation and its business partners. Their commitment to making a positive impact on local charities is truly inspiring. With their generous contributions, we can continue our mission of breaking the cycle of homelessness and providing a better future for children and families in our community. Together, we are changing lives and creating brighter tomorrows." said John Thompson, Executive Director of Deep Roots.

The American Heart Association (AHA) has been fighting heart disease and stroke and helping families and communities thrive. The dollars raised in our golf outing have helped the AHA invest in research to reduce deaths from heart disease and stroke by nearly 15% since 2018.

“The American Heart Association (the Association), devoted to healthier lives for all, for nearly 100 years has been fighting heart disease and stroke, striving to save lives,” said Jennifer Hauk, Senior Vice President, Development and Corporate Relations. “The money raised in this golf outing will help the Association invest in life-saving research that will one day eradicate heart disease and stroke.”

Nicholle R. Taylor, President of Artesian Water Company said, “Artesian is proud to have hosted yet another successful annual fundraising event. The proceeds provide significant value to local charitable organizations that offer meaningful assistance to our communities. As a leading provider of water and wastewater services, Artesian recognizes the importance of giving back to the communities where we both live and serve.”

About Artesian Resources
Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 8.4 billion gallons of water per year through 1,442 miles of water main to over a third of Delawareans.

Contact:
Virginia Eisenbrey
Communications
(302) 453-6900
[email protected]

