Alight Publishes Study Revealing European Nations are Challenged by Complicated Payroll Processes

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider, today revealed the findings of the 2023 Alight Global Payroll Complexity Index (GPCI): Top 40 Countries for Payroll Complexity. According to Alight’s research, the 10 countries with the highest degree of payroll complexity are:

  1. France, which retains its position as the most complex country for payroll processing with a 10% increase in complexity score compared to the 2021 GPCI.
  2. Germany
  3. Switzerland
  4. Italy
  5. Canada
  6. Poland
  7. Turkey
  8. Netherlands
  9. Belgium
  10. Slovakia

The GPCI notes the ten countries most impacted are 29% more complex due to three key factors required in their payroll processes; mandatory deductions, social security calculations and types of governmental mandatory reporting. The study also demonstrates an increase in complexity among governments that have implemented new payroll requirements to support employees’ rights and wellbeing.

“Each country has unique payroll structures, regulations and requirements, making it increasingly difficult for multi-national organizations to stay apprised of changing payroll regulations and evolving employee needs,” said Cesar Jelvez, Chief Professional Services and Global Payroll Officer at Alight. “Organizations that lack the agility to deliver an effective payroll process are at risk of reputational damage, payroll errors, non-compliance, and failures when it comes to ensuring employee wellbeing.”

Compared to its 2021 ranking, the U.S. has decreased in complexity by four points, moving out of the top 10 and into the fourteenth spot in 2023. However, despite recent simplifications in payroll processes, challenges persist, particularly in multi-state employment scenarios.

The 2023 study highlights the workplace evolution on payroll since the 2021 GPCI and the progress made by organizations to manage payroll complexity. Organizations have demonstrated that by investing in payroll strategies and technologies to support employee-led cultures with earned wage access, transparent calculations and diverse benefits, they are able to simplify their infrastructure. As a result of these types of investments, the 2023 GPCI shows a 6% reduction in payroll complexity compared to 2021, driven by technology and process innovations.

“Multi-national companies face considerable complexity in managing global payroll and having a partner that can help them standardize and simplify payroll processes across countries is indispensable,” said Jelvez “Alight’s expertise in global payroll combined with our ability to integrate into a single platform, provides employers with the data and analytics capabilities they need to drive a differentiated payroll experience with measurable outcomes.”

The 2023 Alight Global Payroll Complexity Index (GPCI): Top 40 Countries for Payroll Complexity is a biennial benchmarking survey that ranks the complexity of payroll processes in the top 40 countries of the nearly 200 countries were Alight processes payroll. The report examines crucial payroll requirements across countries including tax regulations, mandatory deductions, social security contributions and reporting requirements.

For a full list of the top 40 countries in Alight’s 2023 Global Payroll Complexity Index please visit https://www.alight.com/thought-leadership/2023-global-payroll-complexity-index-report

About Alight Solutions

Alight is a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider that powers confident health, wealth and wellbeing decisions for 36 million people and dependents. Our Alight Worklife® platform combines data and analytics with a simple, seamless user experience. Supported by our global delivery capabilities, Alight Worklife is transforming the employee experience for people around the world. With personalized, data-driven health, wealth, pay and wellbeing insights, Alight brings people the security of better outcomes and peace of mind throughout life’s big moments and most important decisions. Learn how Alight unlocks growth for organizations of all sizes at alight.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230629448616r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230629448616/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.