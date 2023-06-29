TAG Oil will Host Investor Conference Call to Discuss Updated Corporate Presentation

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - TAG Oil Ltd. (TSXV: TAO) and (OTCQX: TAOIF) ("TAG Oil" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its senior executive team will be hosting a live conference call on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 7:00 AM PST / 10:00 AM EST for investors to discuss TAG Oil's updated corporate presentation. A copy of the corporate presentation can be viewed at the Company's website by accessing the following link.

Interested parties will be able to access the conference call via live teleconference in listen-only mode by dialing:

  • Canada/USA Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610; or
  • International Toll: +1-604-638-5340.

Callers should dial in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time on July 6, 2023 at 7:00 AM PST / 10:00 AM EST.

A replay of the conference call will be available on demand following the conclusion of the live event at TAG Oil's website. In addition, questions can be forwarded by e-mail in advance of the conference call to [email protected].

About TAG Oil Ltd.

TAG Oil (http://www.tagoil.com/) is a Canadian based international oil and gas exploration company with a focus on operations and opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainty affecting the business of TAG Oil. All estimates and statements that describe the Company's operations are forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary materially from the information provided in this release, and there is no representation by TAG Oil that the actual results realized in the future will be the same in whole or in part as those presented herein. TAG Oil undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by law, to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors change.

favicon.png?sn=TO46045&sd=2023-06-29 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tag-oil-will-host-investor-conference-call-to-discuss-updated-corporate-presentation-301866900.html

SOURCE TAG Oil Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO46045&Transmission_Id=202306290900PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO46045&DateId=20230629
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.