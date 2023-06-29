VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - TAG Oil Ltd. (TSXV: TAO) and (OTCQX: TAOIF) ("TAG Oil" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its senior executive team will be hosting a live conference call on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 7:00 AM PST / 10:00 AM EST for investors to discuss TAG Oil's updated corporate presentation. A copy of the corporate presentation can be viewed at the Company's website by accessing the following link.

Interested parties will be able to access the conference call via live teleconference in listen-only mode by dialing:

Canada / USA Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610; or

/ Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610; or International Toll: +1-604-638-5340.

Callers should dial in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time on July 6, 2023 at 7:00 AM PST / 10:00 AM EST.

A replay of the conference call will be available on demand following the conclusion of the live event at TAG Oil's website. In addition, questions can be forwarded by e-mail in advance of the conference call to [email protected].

About TAG Oil Ltd.

TAG Oil (http://www.tagoil.com/) is a Canadian based international oil and gas exploration company with a focus on operations and opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainty affecting the business of TAG Oil. All estimates and statements that describe the Company's operations are forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary materially from the information provided in this release, and there is no representation by TAG Oil that the actual results realized in the future will be the same in whole or in part as those presented herein. TAG Oil undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by law, to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors change.

