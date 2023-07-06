Fortune Minerals Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

49 minutes ago
Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (“Fortune” or the “Company”) (www.fortuneminerals.com) reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 28, 2023 (the “Meeting”) were elected as directors of Fortune. Detailed results of the vote based on proxies received are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Robin E. Goad

164,474,223

96.20%

6,490,538

3.80%

Glen Koropchuk

164,080,958

95.97%

6,883,803

4.03%

John McVey

164,400,223

96.16%

6,564,538

3.84%

Mahendra Naik

163,799,553

95.81%

7,165,208

4.19%

David Ramsay

163,247,366

95.49%

7,717,395

4.51%

Edward Yurkowski

163,730,052

95.77%

7,234,709

4.23%

Shareholders also approved the appointment of Fortune’s auditors and the re-approval of the rolling stock option plan. The presentation made at the Annual and Special Meeting is available on the Company’s website.

About Fortune Minerals:

Fortune is a Canadian mining company focused on developing the NICO Cobalt-Gold-Bismuth-Copper Project in the Northwest Territories and Alberta. Fortune also owns the satellite Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit located 25 km north of the NICO Deposit and is a potential future source of incremental mill feed to extend the life of the NICO mill and concentrator.

