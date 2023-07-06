West Palm Beach, FL., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenLocker, Inc, a subsidiary of OpenLocker Holdings Inc., (“OpenLocker” or the “Company” OLKR) is excited to announce the launch of the 242 Club, a community dedicated to supporting student-athletes at Manhattan College located in Bronx, NY and creating opportunities for meaningful engagement between students, fans, alumni and local merchants. Male and female athletes in all sports will have the opportunity to profit for their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) through appearances and collectibles that connect merchants to fans of Manhattan College. The 242 Club will host tailgates, exclusive post-game events and experiences in collaboration with local businesses to celebrate student-athletes’ successes and establish a long-lasting community.



A limited-edition collection of authentic collectibles hand-signed by the student-athletes will be released on OpenLocker’s fan friendly platform that grants access to additional utility and experiences so fans can engage and support their favorite student-athletes. To fulfill its mission of putting athletes first in this new era of NIL, OpenLocker pays student-athletes the majority of revenue generated from their collectibles and coordinates generous compensation for appearances. OpenLocker also empowers athletes by giving them a voice on the company’s media channels including the 242 Club podcast which will be available on Apple, Spotify and YouTube.

Brendan O’Brien, alumnus of Manhattan College, “We look forward to connecting the community and tying in local businesses with FanFest events, experiences, and rewards. As a former student-athlete, it’s gratifying to see the exciting NIL opportunities that are now possible. OpenLocker has an incredible vision that resonates with our fans and supporters.”

OpenLocker has launched communities at several institutions, including the University of Florida (Gataverse), Florida Atlantic University (PowerOwlz Club), UConn (Bone Yard Huskyz Club) and Radford University (Rowdy Redz).

To learn more about the 242 Club, visit: 242cl u b.io .

About OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.

Openlocker Holdings, Inc.’s subsidiary OpenLocker operates a technology platform for athletes and brands to redefine and unlock consumer and fan value. OpenLocker builds highly engaged fan communities for colleges and universities using student-athletes Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), opening the door to countless revenue opportunities that previously did not exist. OpenLocker increases engagement among fans, athletes and brands through innovative collectibles and provides unique user utility, perks and experiences. OpenLocker is delivering digital loyalty and spearheading the future of marketing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. OpenLocker Holdings, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information visit: www.openlockerholdings.io.

Investor Contact:

Howard Gostfrand, CEO

305-351-9195

[email protected]