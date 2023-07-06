Old National Bancorp Announces Schedule for Second-Quarter 2023 Earnings and Conference Call

EVANSVILLE, Ind., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( ONB) Old National Bancorp, the holding company of Old National Bank, today announced the following schedule for its second-quarter 2023 earnings release and conference call:

Earnings Release:Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at approximately 8:00 A.M. ET
Conference Call:Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. ET
Dial-in Numbers:U.S. (888) 300-3045; International: (646) 568-1027; Access code 5258325
Webcast:Via Old National’s Investor Relations website at oldnational.com
Webcast Replay:Available approximately one hour after completion of the call, until midnight ET on July 24, 2024, via Old National’s Investor Relations website at oldnational.com
Telephone Replay:U.S. (800) 770-2030; International: (647) 362-9199; Access code 5258325. The replay will be available approximately one hour after completion of the call until midnight ET on August 8, 2023

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL
Old National Bancorp ( ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank, which is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $48 billion of assets and $28 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 35 banking companies headquartered in the U.S. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

Investor Relations:
Lynell Walton
(812) 464-1366
[email protected]

Media Relations:
Rick Vach
(904) 535-9489
[email protected]

