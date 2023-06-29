DENVER, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company (the "Company") (NYSE: SM) today announced the retirement of David Whitcomb, the Company's Vice President - Marketing.

President and Chief Executive Officer Herb Vogel comments: "Dave has been with SM Energy for 32 years and has been an integral part of transforming what was formerly known as St. Mary Land and Exploration into the company we are today. Dave has been a leader and a mentor to many at SM Energy. We have relied upon his commercial acumen, deep understanding of oil and gas value chains and markets, and wide-ranging relationships across the industry. We will miss Dave and wish him the best as he spends more time with his wife, family and on the golf course."

Mr. Whitcomb's retirement from his current position will be effective July 1, 2023 and he plans to remain with the Company in an advisory role until later this year.

The Company also announces that Julie T. Gray has been promoted to the position of Vice President - Marketing. Ms. Gray has served in the role of Marketing Director at SM Energy since 2016 and joined the Company in 2003 as Marketing Manager. She has approximately 30 years of experience in commodities marketing, with prior experience at Southern Union Gas Company and Samson Resources Company.

Mr. Vogel adds: "Congratulations to Julie. Given her 20 years of marketing experience with the Company, we know her talents well and are confident in her taking the reins as leader of our Marketing Department. We look forward to working together with Julie in her new capacity."

ABOUT THE COMPANY

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the state of Texas. SM Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at www.sm-energy.com .

SM ENERGY INVESTOR CONTACTS

Jennifer Martin Samuels, [email protected], 303-864-2507

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sm-energy-announces-officer-retirement-and-new-appointment-301867017.html

SOURCE SM Energy Company