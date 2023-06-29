DENVER, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) is scheduled to report second quarter financial results after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Healthpeak will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. Mountain Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time) in order to review its financial performance and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (888) 317-6003 (U.S.) or (866) 605-3851 (Canada). The conference ID number is 3097637. You may also access the conference call via webcast at https://ir.healthpeak.com/webcasts. An archive of the webcast will be available on Healthpeak's website through July 28, 2024, and a telephonic replay can be accessed through August 4, 2023, by calling (877) 344-7529 (U.S.) or (855) 669-9658 (Canada) and entering conference ID number 2871396.

ABOUT HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate focused on the aging population and the desire for improved health. For more information regarding Healthpeak, visit www.healthpeak.com.

CONTACT

Andrew Johns, CFA

Senior Vice President – Investor Relations

720-428-5400

