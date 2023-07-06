ProPetro Holding Corp. ("ProPetro" or the “Company") (NYSE: PUMP) today announced that it will issue its second quarter of 2023 earnings release on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, before the opening of trading. ProPetro will also host a conference call on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 8:00 AM Central Time to discuss its second quarter results.

To access the conference call, U.S. callers may dial toll free 1-844-340-9046 and international callers may dial 1-412-858-5205. Please call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure a proper connection. The call will also be webcast on ProPetro’s website, www.propetroservices.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week following the call and may be accessed toll free by dialing 1-877-344-7529 for U.S. callers, 1-855-669-9658 for Canadian callers, as well as 1-412-317-0088 for international callers. The access code for the replay is 7479217.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is a Midland, Texas-based oilfield services company providing premium completion services to leading upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. We help bring reliable energy to the world. For more information visit www.propetroservices.com.

