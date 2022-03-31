PR Newswire
TEL-AVIV, Israel, June 29, 2023
TEL-AVIV, Israel, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American: ELLO) (TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe, Israel and the US, today reported its unaudited financial results for the three month period ended March 31, 2023.
Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
- Revenues were approximately €12 million[1] for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to approximately €11.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.The change in revenues is mainly due to: (i) an increase of approximately €1.4 million in revenues from the Company's biogas plants in the Netherlands, resulting mainly from increased production and an increase in the 2023 gas price, (ii) revenues of approximately €0.9 million from Ellomay Solar, a 28 MW photovoltaic facility in Spain ("Ellomay Solar"), which was not operational during the first quarter of 2022 and (iii) a decrease of approximately €1.9 million in the revenues of the Talasol PV Plant, a 300 MW facility in Spain (the "Talasol PV Plant"), resulting from a decrease in electricity prices in Spain. .
- Operating expenses were approximately €6.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to approximately €6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The increase in operating expenses mainly resulted from higher production in the Company's biogas facilities in the Netherlands and higher raw material prices caused by the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and from the connection to the grid of Ellomay Solar during June 2022, upon which the Company commenced recognition of expenses. The increase in operating expenses was partially offset by reduced payments under the Spanish RDL 17/2022, caused by a reduction in the electricity market price. RDL 17/2022 established the reduction of returns on the electricity generating activity of Spanish production facilities that do not emit greenhouse gases accomplished through payments of a portion of the revenues by the production facilities to the Spanish government. Depreciation expenses were approximately €4.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to approximately €4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
- Project development costs were approximately €1.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to approximately €0.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The increase in project development costs is mainly due to development expenses in connection with photovoltaic projects in the US.
- General and administrative expenses were approximately €1.5 million for each of the three months ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022.
- The Company's share of profits of equity accounted investee, after elimination of intercompany transactions, was approximately €1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to approximately €0.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The increase in share of profits of equity accounted investee was mainly due to the increase in revenues of Dorad Energy Ltd. ("Dorad") due to higher quantities produced and a higher electricity tariff in Israel, partially offset by an increase in operating expenses in connection with the increased production and higher tariff.
- Financing Income, net was approximately €2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to financing expenses, net of approximately €2.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. This change was mainly attributable to income resulting from exchange rate differences amounting to approximately €4.4 million in the period ended March 31, 2023 in connection with the Company's NIS denominated debentures (after deduction of NIS cash and cash equivalents), caused by the 4.8% devaluation of the New Israeli Shekel ("NIS") against the euro during the three months ended March 31, 2023, while the 0.1% revaluation of the NIS against the euro during the three months ended March 31, 2022 had a non-material impact on the euro value of our NIS denominated debentures and cash and cash equivalents.
- Tax benefit was approximately €1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to taxes on income of approximately €0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. This change was mainly due to the recognition of deferred taxes due to carried forward losses in the Company's Italian subsidiaries.
- Net profit was approximately €2.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to net loss of approximately €3.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
- Total other comprehensive profit was approximately €26.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to total other comprehensive loss of approximately €40.9 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The increase in total other comprehensive profit mainly resulted from changes in fair value of cash flow hedges, including a material decrease in the fair value of the liability resulting from the financial power swap that covers approximately 80% of the output of the Talasol PV Plant, caused by the substantial reduction in the electricity prices in Spain.
- Total comprehensive profit was approximately €29.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to total comprehensive loss of approximately €44.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
- EBITDA was approximately €3.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to approximately €3.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
- Net cash from operating activities was approximately €1.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to approximately €8.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
CEO Review for Q1 2023
The Company's operations concentrate on three main fields:
- Construction of New Projects: PV projects in Italy and a pumped hydro storage project in the Manara Cliff in Israel.
- Initiating and Developing of New Projects: PV projects in Italy, Spain, USA and Israel.
- Management, Operation and Improvement of Generating Projects: PV projects in Israel and Spain and bio-gas projects in the Netherlands (bio-gas).
The Company's revenues for the quarter were approximately €12 million, an increase of approximately €0.3 million compared to the same period last year. These revenues are slightly higher than the revenues for the same period last year, despite a decrease in electricity prices in Spain. The increase in revenues is due to an increase in revenues of the bio-gas operations in the Netherlands and the addition of revenues from Ellomay Solar that was connected to the electricity grid in June 2022.
The cash flow from operations for the quarter was approximately €1.4 million.
The increase in project development costs was mainly due to the large advancement in the development of the photovoltaic portfolio in Italy, Israel and the US.
The net profit for the quarter was approximately €2.8 million.
Activity in Spain:
The electricity prices in Spain decreased during the first quarter to an average price of €91 per MWh compared to an average price of €199 per MWh for the same quarter last year.
The Talasol PV project (300 MW PV) (Company's share is 51%) produced during the first quarter revenues from the sale of electricity and green certificates of approximately €5.6 million. Talasol is a party to a financial hedge of its electricity capture price (PPA). Approximately 80% of its production (75% based on P-50) are sold under this agreement for a fixed price. The remaining electricity produced by Talasol is sold directly to the grid, at spot prices.
The Ellomay Solar project (28 MW PV) produced during the first quarter revenues from the sale of electricity and green certificates of approximately €0.9 million.
Activity in Italy:
The Company has approximately 505 MW PV projects under advanced development stages, of which licenses have been obtained for approximately 203 MW. The Company is in advanced construction of projects with an aggregate capacity of 20 MW that are expected to be connected to the grid and finish testing by the end of August 2023. The remainder of the licenses (approximately 183 MW) are expected to commence construction during 2023.
The Company has additional projects in early development stages (in addition to the 505 MW in advanced development stages), the intention is to reach a portfolio of approximately 1,000 MW PV by the end of 2027. The Company is negotiating a financing agreement with a leading European bank in the field.
Activity in Israel:
The Manara Pumped Storage Project (Company's share is 83.34%): The Manara Cliff pumped storage project, with a capacity of 156 MW, is in advanced construction stages and expected to reach commercial operation during the second half of 2026, and to produce average annual revenues of approximately €74 million and EBITDA of approximately €33 million. The Company and its partner in the project, Ampa, invested all of the equity required for the project (other than linkage differences), and the remainder of the funding is from a consortium of lenders led by Mizrahi Bank, at a scope of approximately NIS 1.18 billion.
Development of PV licenses combined with storage:
1. The Komemiyut Project: intended for 21 MW PV and 47 MW / hour batteries. The project has an approval for connection to the grid and is in the process of receiving a building permit. Commencement of construction is planned for the third quarter of 2023.
2. The Qelahim Project: intended for 15 MW PV and 33 MW / hour batteries. The project has an approval for connection to the grid, and is in the final stages of the zoning approval.
The Komemiyut and Qelahim projects are based on tender No. 1 that the Company won and there is an option of transition to regulation that enables a direct sale to end customers.
3. The Talmei Yosef Project: an expansion of the existing project to 104 dunams, intended for 10 MW PV and 22 MW / hour batteries. The request for zoning approval has been filed and approval is expected to be received in the third quarter of 2023.
4. The Talmei Yosef Storage Project in Batteries: there is a zoning approval for 30 dunam, intended for approximately 400 MW / hour. The project is designed for the regulation of the high voltage storage.
5. The Sharsheret Project: intended for 20 MW PV and 44 MW / hour batteries. The zoning request was submitted.
6. In addition, the Company has approximately 250 dunams under advanced planning stages.
Dorad Power Station (Company's share is approximately 9.4%): the gas flow from the Karish reservoir that began during November 2023 reduced the gas costs of Dorad. In addition, the change in the electricity tariff, which entered into force in January 2023, means an increase in the "PISGA"/ peak (high consumption) hours. The elimination of the "GEVA" (average consumption) hours, is expected to reduce the operating expenses of the power station without decreasing the revenues, or alternatively to increase the operating hours, which will increase revenues and profits. Moreover, the Israeli government decided to increase the power station by an additional 650 MW and the approval of the National Infrastructure Committee to the TTL/11/B plan – expansion of the Dorad power station.
Activity in the Netherlands:
In connection with the military conflict in Ukraine and the stoppage of Russian gas supply to Europe, there are substantial changes in the field of biogas in the Netherlands and Europe. Europe in general and the Netherlands specifically have set ambitious goals for increasing gas production from waste. Various incentives are being considered, the main one is increasing the price of the green certificates. The price of these certificates has increased from an average of 13–15 euro cents per cubic meter to around 30-45 euro cents per cubic meter and future increases are currently projected. Commencing May 2023 a generator of 1 MWh operating based on self-produced gas started to operate in the GGB facility (the only facility that did not self-generate electricity and heat), which provides the electricity and heating needs of the facility. The expected reduction in expenses is over €1 million per year.
The Company estimates that with the increasing importance of the biogas field, this field entered into a new era. In the Netherlands, new legislation was adopted that obliges the gas suppliers to incorporate green gas in a scope of up to 20% of the amount supplied by them, valid commencing January 1, 2024. This legislation, and the growing demand for green certificates derived from the biogas industry, is expected to add and improve the expected results of the biogas segment of the Company.
Use of NON-IFRS Financial Measures
EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company presents this measure in order to enhance the understanding of the Company's operating performance and to enable comparability between periods. While the Company considers EBITDA to be an important measure of comparative operating performance, EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statement of operations or cash flow data prepared in accordance with IFRS as a measure of profitability or liquidity. EBITDA does not take into account the Company's commitments, including capital expenditures and restricted cash and, accordingly, is not necessarily indicative of amounts that may be available for discretionary uses. Not all companies calculate EBITDA in the same manner, and the measure as presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measure presented by other companies. The Company's EBITDA may not be indicative of the Company's historic operating results; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. The Company uses this measure internally as performance measure and believes that when this measure is combined with IFRS measure it add useful information concerning the Company's operating performance. A reconciliation between results on an IFRS and non-IFRS basis is provided on page 16 of this press release.
About Ellomay Capital Ltd.
Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe, Israel and the US.
To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:
- Approximately 35.9 MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel;
- 9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 850MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;
- 51% of Talasol, which owns a photovoltaic plant with a peak capacity of 300MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain;
- Groen Gas Goor B.V., Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V. and Groen Gas Gelderland B.V., project companies operating anaerobic digestion plants in the Netherlands, with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million (Nm3 per year, respectively;
- 83.333% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel;
- Ellomay Solar Italy One SRL and Ellomay Solar Italy Two SRL that are constructing photovoltaic plants with installed capacity of 14.8 MW and 4.95 MW, respectively, in the Lazio Region, Italy; and
- Ellomay Solar Italy Four SRL, Ellomay Solar Italy Five SRL, Ellomay Solar Italy Seven SRL and Ellomay Solar Italy Ten SRL that are developing photovoltaic projects with installed capacity of 15.06 MW, 87.2 MW, 54.77 MW and 18 MW, respectively, in the Lazio Region, Italy that have reached "ready to build" status.
For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.
Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including changes in electricity prices and demand, extension of current or approval of new rules and regulations increasing the operating expenses of manufacturers of renewable energy in Spain, increases in interest rates and inflation, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Company's facilities (such as waste and natural gas) and in the price of oil, the impact of continued military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, technical and other disruptions in the operations or construction of the power plants owned by the Company and general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates, including Israel, Spain, Italy and the United States. These and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2023
2022
2023
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
€ in thousands
Convenience Translation into
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
69,737
46,458
75,852
Marketable securities
-
2,836
-
Short term deposits
21,374
-
23,248
Restricted cash
810
900
881
Receivable from concession project
1,581
1,799
1,720
Trade and other receivables
15,757
12,682
17,139
109,259
64,675
118,840
Non-current assets
Investment in equity accounted investee
29,701
30,029
32,305
Advances on account of investments
2,710
2,328
2,948
Receivable from concession project
23,843
24,795
25,934
Fixed assets
372,743
365,756
405,429
Right-of-use asset
32,106
30,020
34,921
Intangible asset
3,819
4,094
4,154
Restricted cash and deposits
19,132
20,192
20,810
Deferred tax
13,722
23,510
14,925
Long term receivables
9,559
9,270
10,397
Derivatives
1,331
1,488
1,448
508,666
511,482
553,271
Total assets
617,925
576,157
672,111
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities
Current maturities of long-term bank loans
12,524
12,815
13,622
Current maturities of long-term loans
10,000
10,000
10,877
Current maturities of debentures
18,209
18,714
19,806
Trade payables
3,790
4,504
4,123
Other payables
17,222
11,207
18,732
Current maturities of derivatives
14,479
33,183
15,749
Current maturities of lease liabilities
810
745
881
77,034
91,168
83,790
Non-current liabilities
Long-term lease liabilities
24,497
22,005
26,645
Long-term loans
227,565
229,466
247,520
Other long-term bank loans
22,623
21,582
24,607
Debentures
142,528
91,714
155,026
Deferred tax
6,170
6,770
6,711
Other long-term liabilities
1,000
2,021
1,088
Derivatives
3,972
28,354
4,320
428,355
401,912
465,917
Total liabilities
505,389
493,080
549,707
Equity
Share capital
25,613
25,613
27,859
Share premium
86,069
86,038
93,616
Treasury shares
(1,736)
(1,736)
(1,888)
Transaction reserve with non-controlling Interests
5,697
5,697
6,197
Reserves
(1,617)
(12,632)
(1,759)
Accumulated deficit
(3,645)
(7,256)
(3,965)
Total equity attributed to shareholders ofthe Company
110,381
95,724
120,060
Non-controlling interest
2,155
(12,647)
2,344
Total equity
112,536
83,077
122,404
Total liabilities and equity
617,925
576,157
672,111
* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at March 31, 2023: euro 1 = US$ 1.088)
Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
For the three months
For the year ended
For the three months
2023
2022
2022
2023
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
€ in thousands (except per share data)
Convenience Translation
Revenues
12,028
11,761
53,360
13,083
Operating expenses
(6,452)
(5,971)
(24,089)
(7,018)
Depreciation and amortization expenses
(4,115)
(4,014)
(16,092)
(4,476)
Gross profit
1,461
1,776
13,179
1,589
Project development costs
(1,634)
(711)
(3,784)
(1,777)
General and administrative expenses
(1,480)
(1,477)
(5,892)
(1,610)
Share of profits of equity accounted investee
1,178
231
1,206
1,281
Operating profit (loss)
(475)
(181)
4,709
(517)
Financing income
5,403
809
9,565
5,877
Financing income (expenses) in connection with
86
(34)
605
94
Financing expenses in connection with projects finance
(1,885)
(1,365)
(7,765)
(2,050)
Financing expenses in connection with debentures
(828)
(1,029)
(2,130)
(901)
Interest expenses on minority shareholder loan
(465)
(543)
(1,529)
(506)
Other financing expenses
(288)
(784)
(1,212)
(313)
Financing income (expenses), net
2,023
(2,946)
(2,466)
2,201
Profit (loss) before taxes on income
1,548
(3,127)
2,243
1,684
Tax benefit (taxes on income)
1,256
(279)
(2,103)
1,366
Profit (loss) for the period
2,804
(3,406)
140
3,050
Profit (loss) attributable to:
Owners of the Company
3,611
(2,934)
(357)
3,928
Non-controlling interests
(807)
(472)
497
(878)
Profit (loss) for the period
2,804
(3,406)
140
3,050
Other comprehensive income (loss) items
That after initial recognition in comprehensive income
Foreign currency translation differences for foreign
(5,550)
(98)
(7,829)
(6,037)
Effective portion of change in fair value of cash flow
32,174
(40,786)
(28,283)
34,995
Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges
transferred to profit or loss
-
27
821
-
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
26,624
(40,857)
(35,291)
28,958
Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
Owners of the Company
11,015
(20,669)
(19,920)
11,981
Non-controlling interests
15,609
(20,188)
(15,371)
16,977
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
26,624
(40,857)
(35,291)