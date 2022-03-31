TEL-AVIV, Israel, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American: ELLO) (TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe, Israel and the US, today reported its unaudited financial results for the three month period ended March 31, 2023.

Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Revenues were approximately €12 million[1] for the three months ended March 31, 2023 , compared to approximately €11.8 million for the three months ended March 31 , 2022.The change in revenues is mainly due to: (i) an increase of approximately €1.4 million in revenues from the Company's biogas plants in the Netherlands , resulting mainly from increased production and an increase in the 2023 gas price, (ii) revenues of approximately €0.9 million from Ellomay Solar, a 28 MW photovoltaic facility in Spain (" Ellomay Solar "), which was not operational during the first quarter of 2022 and (iii) a decrease of approximately €1.9 million in the revenues of the Talasol PV Plant, a 300 MW facility in Spain (the " Talasol PV Plant "), resulting from a decrease in electricity prices in Spain . .

, compared to approximately €11.8 million for the three months ended , 2022.The change in revenues is mainly due to: (i) an increase of approximately €1.4 million in revenues from the Company's biogas plants in , resulting mainly from increased production and an increase in the 2023 gas price, (ii) revenues of approximately €0.9 million from Ellomay Solar, a 28 MW photovoltaic facility in (" "), which was not operational during the first quarter of 2022 and (iii) a decrease of approximately €1.9 million in the revenues of the Talasol PV Plant, a 300 MW facility in (the " "), resulting from a decrease in electricity prices in . . Operating expenses were approximately €6.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 , compared to approximately €6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 . The increase in operating expenses mainly resulted from higher production in the Company's biogas facilities in the Netherlands and higher raw material prices caused by the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine , and from the connection to the grid of Ellomay Solar during June 2022 , upon which the Company commenced recognition of expenses. The increase in operating expenses was partially offset by reduced payments under the Spanish RDL 17/2022, caused by a reduction in the electricity market price. RDL 17/2022 established the reduction of returns on the electricity generating activity of Spanish production facilities that do not emit greenhouse gases accomplished through payments of a portion of the revenues by the production facilities to the Spanish government. Depreciation expenses were approximately €4.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 , compared to approximately €4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 .

, compared to approximately €6 million for the three months ended . The increase in operating expenses mainly resulted from higher production in the Company's biogas facilities in and higher raw material prices caused by the military conflict between and , and from the connection to the grid of Ellomay Solar during , upon which the Company commenced recognition of expenses. The increase in operating expenses was partially offset by reduced payments under the Spanish RDL 17/2022, caused by a reduction in the electricity market price. RDL 17/2022 established the reduction of returns on the electricity generating activity of Spanish production facilities that do not emit greenhouse gases accomplished through payments of a portion of the revenues by the production facilities to the Spanish government. Depreciation expenses were approximately €4.1 million for the three months ended , compared to approximately €4 million for the three months ended . Project development costs were approximately €1.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 , compared to approximately €0.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 . The increase in project development costs is mainly due to development expenses in connection with photovoltaic projects in the US.

, compared to approximately €0.7 million for the three months ended . The increase in project development costs is mainly due to development expenses in connection with photovoltaic projects in the US. General and administrative expenses were approximately €1.5 million for each of the three months ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 .

and . The Company's share of profits of equity accounted investee, after elimination of intercompany transactions, was approximately €1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 , compared to approximately €0.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 . The increase in share of profits of equity accounted investee was mainly due to the increase in revenues of Dorad Energy Ltd. (" Dorad ") due to higher quantities produced and a higher electricity tariff in Israel , partially offset by an increase in operating expenses in connection with the increased production and higher tariff.

, compared to approximately €0.2 million for the three months ended . The increase in share of profits of equity accounted investee was mainly due to the increase in revenues of Dorad Energy Ltd. (" ") due to higher quantities produced and a higher electricity tariff in , partially offset by an increase in operating expenses in connection with the increased production and higher tariff. Financing Income, net was approximately €2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 , compared to financing expenses, net of approximately €2.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 . This change was mainly attributable to income resulting from exchange rate differences amounting to approximately €4.4 million in the period ended March 31, 2023 in connection with the Company's NIS denominated debentures (after deduction of NIS cash and cash equivalents), caused by the 4.8% devaluation of the New Israeli Shekel ("NIS") against the euro during the three months ended March 31, 2023 , while the 0.1% revaluation of the NIS against the euro during the three months ended March 31, 2022 had a non-material impact on the euro value of our NIS denominated debentures and cash and cash equivalents.

, compared to financing expenses, net of approximately €2.9 million for the three months ended . This change was mainly attributable to income resulting from exchange rate differences amounting to approximately €4.4 million in the period ended in connection with the Company's NIS denominated debentures (after deduction of NIS cash and cash equivalents), caused by the 4.8% devaluation of the New Israeli Shekel ("NIS") against the euro during the three months ended , while the 0.1% revaluation of the NIS against the euro during the three months ended had a non-material impact on the euro value of our NIS denominated debentures and cash and cash equivalents. Tax benefit was approximately €1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 , compared to taxes on income of approximately €0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 . This change was mainly due to the recognition of deferred taxes due to carried forward losses in the Company's Italian subsidiaries.

, compared to taxes on income of approximately €0.3 million for the three months ended . This change was mainly due to the recognition of deferred taxes due to carried forward losses in the Company's Italian subsidiaries. Net profit was approximately €2.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 , compared to net loss of approximately €3.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 .

, compared to net loss of approximately €3.4 million for the three months ended . Total other comprehensive profit was approximately €26.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 , compared to total other comprehensive loss of approximately €40.9 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 . The increase in total other comprehensive profit mainly resulted from changes in fair value of cash flow hedges, including a material decrease in the fair value of the liability resulting from the financial power swap that covers approximately 80% of the output of the Talasol PV Plant, caused by the substantial reduction in the electricity prices in Spain .

, compared to total other comprehensive loss of approximately €40.9 for the three months ended . The increase in total other comprehensive profit mainly resulted from changes in fair value of cash flow hedges, including a material decrease in the fair value of the liability resulting from the financial power swap that covers approximately 80% of the output of the Talasol PV Plant, caused by the substantial reduction in the electricity prices in . Total comprehensive profit was approximately €29.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 , compared to total comprehensive loss of approximately €44.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 .

, compared to total comprehensive loss of approximately €44.2 million for the three months ended . EBITDA was approximately €3.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 , compared to approximately €3.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 .

, compared to approximately €3.8 million for the three months ended . Net cash from operating activities was approximately €1.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 , compared to approximately €8.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 .

CEO Review for Q1 2023

The Company's operations concentrate on three two main fields:

Construction of New Projects: PV projects in Italy and a pumped hydro storage project in the Manara Cliff in Israel .

and a pumped hydro storage project in the Manara Cliff in . Initiating and Developing of New Projects: PV projects in Italy , Spain , USA and Israel .

, , and . Management, Operation and Improvement of Generating Projects: PV projects in Israel and Spain and bio-gas projects in the Netherlands (bio-gas).

The Company's revenues for the quarter were approximately €12 million, an increase of approximately €0.3 million compared to the same period last year. These revenues are slightly higher than the revenues for the same period last year, despite a decrease in electricity prices in Spain. The increase in revenues is due to an increase in revenues of the bio-gas operations in the Netherlands and the addition of revenues from Ellomay Solar that was connected to the electricity grid in June 2022.

The cash flow from operations for the quarter was approximately €1.4 million.

The increase in project development costs was mainly due to the large advancement in the development of the photovoltaic portfolio in Italy, Israel and the US.

The net profit for the quarter was approximately €2.8 million.

Activity in Spain:

The electricity prices in Spain decreased during the first quarter to an average price of €91 per MWh compared to an average price of €199 per MWh for the same quarter last year.

The Talasol PV project (300 MW PV) (Company's share is 51%) produced during the first quarter revenues from the sale of electricity and green certificates of approximately €5.6 million. Talasol is a party to a financial hedge of its electricity capture price (PPA). Approximately 80% of its production (75% based on P-50) are sold under this agreement for a fixed price. The remaining electricity produced by Talasol is sold directly to the grid, at spot prices.

The Ellomay Solar project (28 MW PV) produced during the first quarter revenues from the sale of electricity and green certificates of approximately €0.9 million.

Activity in Italy:

The Company has approximately 505 MW PV projects under advanced development stages, of which licenses have been obtained for approximately 203 MW. The Company is in advanced construction of projects with an aggregate capacity of 20 MW that are expected to be connected to the grid and finish testing by the end of August 2023. The remainder of the licenses (approximately 183 MW) are expected to commence construction during 2023.

The Company has additional projects in early development stages (in addition to the 505 MW in advanced development stages), the intention is to reach a portfolio of approximately 1,000 MW PV by the end of 2027. The Company is negotiating a financing agreement with a leading European bank in the field.

Activity in Israel:

The Manara Pumped Storage Project (Company's share is 83.34%): The Manara Cliff pumped storage project, with a capacity of 156 MW, is in advanced construction stages and expected to reach commercial operation during the second half of 2026, and to produce average annual revenues of approximately €74 million and EBITDA of approximately €33 million. The Company and its partner in the project, Ampa, invested all of the equity required for the project (other than linkage differences), and the remainder of the funding is from a consortium of lenders led by Mizrahi Bank, at a scope of approximately NIS 1.18 billion.

Development of PV licenses combined with storage:

1. The Komemiyut Project: intended for 21 MW PV and 47 MW / hour batteries. The project has an approval for connection to the grid and is in the process of receiving a building permit. Commencement of construction is planned for the third quarter of 2023.

2. The Qelahim Project: intended for 15 MW PV and 33 MW / hour batteries. The project has an approval for connection to the grid, and is in the final stages of the zoning approval.

The Komemiyut and Qelahim projects are based on tender No. 1 that the Company won and there is an option of transition to regulation that enables a direct sale to end customers.

3. The Talmei Yosef Project: an expansion of the existing project to 104 dunams, intended for 10 MW PV and 22 MW / hour batteries. The request for zoning approval has been filed and approval is expected to be received in the third quarter of 2023.

4. The Talmei Yosef Storage Project in Batteries: there is a zoning approval for 30 dunam, intended for approximately 400 MW / hour. The project is designed for the regulation of the high voltage storage.

5. The Sharsheret Project: intended for 20 MW PV and 44 MW / hour batteries. The zoning request was submitted.

6. In addition, the Company has approximately 250 dunams under advanced planning stages.

Dorad Power Station (Company's share is approximately 9.4%): the gas flow from the Karish reservoir that began during November 2023 reduced the gas costs of Dorad. In addition, the change in the electricity tariff, which entered into force in January 2023, means an increase in the "PISGA"/ peak (high consumption) hours. The elimination of the "GEVA" (average consumption) hours, is expected to reduce the operating expenses of the power station without decreasing the revenues, or alternatively to increase the operating hours, which will increase revenues and profits. Moreover, the Israeli government decided to increase the power station by an additional 650 MW and the approval of the National Infrastructure Committee to the TTL/11/B plan – expansion of the Dorad power station.

Activity in the Netherlands:

In connection with the military conflict in Ukraine and the stoppage of Russian gas supply to Europe, there are substantial changes in the field of biogas in the Netherlands and Europe. Europe in general and the Netherlands specifically have set ambitious goals for increasing gas production from waste. Various incentives are being considered, the main one is increasing the price of the green certificates. The price of these certificates has increased from an average of 13–15 euro cents per cubic meter to around 30-45 euro cents per cubic meter and future increases are currently projected. Commencing May 2023 a generator of 1 MWh operating based on self-produced gas started to operate in the GGB facility (the only facility that did not self-generate electricity and heat), which provides the electricity and heating needs of the facility. The expected reduction in expenses is over €1 million per year.

The Company estimates that with the increasing importance of the biogas field, this field entered into a new era. In the Netherlands, new legislation was adopted that obliges the gas suppliers to incorporate green gas in a scope of up to 20% of the amount supplied by them, valid commencing January 1, 2024. This legislation, and the growing demand for green certificates derived from the biogas industry, is expected to add and improve the expected results of the biogas segment of the Company.

Use of NON-IFRS Financial Measures

EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company presents this measure in order to enhance the understanding of the Company's operating performance and to enable comparability between periods. While the Company considers EBITDA to be an important measure of comparative operating performance, EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statement of operations or cash flow data prepared in accordance with IFRS as a measure of profitability or liquidity. EBITDA does not take into account the Company's commitments, including capital expenditures and restricted cash and, accordingly, is not necessarily indicative of amounts that may be available for discretionary uses. Not all companies calculate EBITDA in the same manner, and the measure as presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measure presented by other companies. The Company's EBITDA may not be indicative of the Company's historic operating results; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. The Company uses this measure internally as performance measure and believes that when this measure is combined with IFRS measure it add useful information concerning the Company's operating performance. A reconciliation between results on an IFRS and non-IFRS basis is provided on page 16 of this press release.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe, Israel and the US.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:

Approximately 35.9 MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel ;

and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in ; 9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 850MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;

largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 850MW, representing about 6%-8% of total current electricity consumption; 51% of Talasol, which owns a photovoltaic plant with a peak capacity of 300MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain ;

; Groen Gas Goor B.V., Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V. and Groen Gas Gelderland B.V., project companies operating anaerobic digestion plants in the Netherlands , with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million (Nm3 per year, respectively;

, with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million (Nm3 per year, respectively; 83.333% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel ;

; Ellomay Solar Italy One SRL and Ellomay Solar Italy Two SRL that are constructing photovoltaic plants with installed capacity of 14.8 MW and 4.95 MW, respectively, in the Lazio Region, Italy ; and

; and Ellomay Solar Italy Four SRL, Ellomay Solar Italy Five SRL, Ellomay Solar Italy Seven SRL and Ellomay Solar Italy Ten SRL that are developing photovoltaic projects with installed capacity of 15.06 MW, 87.2 MW, 54.77 MW and 18 MW, respectively, in the Lazio Region, Italy that have reached "ready to build" status.

For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including changes in electricity prices and demand, extension of current or approval of new rules and regulations increasing the operating expenses of manufacturers of renewable energy in Spain, increases in interest rates and inflation, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Company's facilities (such as waste and natural gas) and in the price of oil, the impact of continued military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, technical and other disruptions in the operations or construction of the power plants owned by the Company and general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates, including Israel, Spain, Italy and the United States. These and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Kalia Rubenbach (Weintraub)

CFO

Tel: +972 (3) 797-1111

Email: [email protected]



Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2023 Unaudited Audited Unaudited € in thousands Convenience Translation into

US$ in thousands* Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 69,737 46,458 75,852 Marketable securities - 2,836 - Short term deposits 21,374 - 23,248 Restricted cash 810 900 881 Receivable from concession project 1,581 1,799 1,720 Trade and other receivables 15,757 12,682 17,139 109,259 64,675 118,840 Non-current assets Investment in equity accounted investee 29,701 30,029 32,305 Advances on account of investments 2,710 2,328 2,948 Receivable from concession project 23,843 24,795 25,934 Fixed assets 372,743 365,756 405,429 Right-of-use asset 32,106 30,020 34,921 Intangible asset 3,819 4,094 4,154 Restricted cash and deposits 19,132 20,192 20,810 Deferred tax 13,722 23,510 14,925 Long term receivables 9,559 9,270 10,397 Derivatives 1,331 1,488 1,448 508,666 511,482 553,271 Total assets 617,925 576,157 672,111 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term bank loans 12,524 12,815 13,622 Current maturities of long-term loans 10,000 10,000 10,877 Current maturities of debentures 18,209 18,714 19,806 Trade payables 3,790 4,504 4,123 Other payables 17,222 11,207 18,732 Current maturities of derivatives 14,479 33,183 15,749 Current maturities of lease liabilities 810 745 881 77,034 91,168 83,790 Non-current liabilities Long-term lease liabilities 24,497 22,005 26,645 Long-term loans 227,565 229,466 247,520 Other long-term bank loans 22,623 21,582 24,607 Debentures 142,528 91,714 155,026 Deferred tax 6,170 6,770 6,711 Other long-term liabilities 1,000 2,021 1,088 Derivatives 3,972 28,354 4,320 428,355 401,912 465,917 Total liabilities 505,389 493,080 549,707 Equity Share capital 25,613 25,613 27,859 Share premium 86,069 86,038 93,616 Treasury shares (1,736) (1,736) (1,888) Transaction reserve with non-controlling Interests 5,697 5,697 6,197 Reserves (1,617) (12,632) (1,759) Accumulated deficit (3,645) (7,256) (3,965) Total equity attributed to shareholders ofthe Company 110,381 95,724 120,060 Non-controlling interest 2,155 (12,647) 2,344 Total equity 112,536 83,077 122,404 Total liabilities and equity 617,925 576,157 672,111

* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at March 31, 2023: euro 1 = US$ 1.088)