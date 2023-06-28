On June 28, 2023, Scott Schatz, the Executive Vice President of Finance Operations and Technology at Townsquare Media Inc ( TSQ, Financial), sold 28,443 shares of the company. This move has sparked interest among investors and market analysts, prompting a closer look at the company's insider trading trends and its current valuation.

Who is Scott Schatz?

Scott Schatz is a seasoned executive with a strong background in finance and technology. As the EVP of Finance Operations and Technology at Townsquare Media Inc, Schatz plays a crucial role in the company's financial planning and operational efficiency. His recent sale of 28,443 shares has raised eyebrows in the investment community, prompting a deeper analysis of the company's insider trading trends.

About Townsquare Media Inc

Townsquare Media Inc is a leading media and entertainment company that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of digital marketing solutions, live events, and over 321 radio stations in 67 U.S. markets. The company's primary focus is on small and mid-sized markets, where it strives to provide local clients and audiences with engaging and relevant content across multiple platforms.

Insider Trading Analysis

Over the past year, Scott Schatz has sold a total of 33,780 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale of 28,443 shares is a significant portion of his total sales for the year. The insider transaction history for Townsquare Media Inc shows zero insider buys and four insider sells over the past year. This trend could indicate that insiders believe the company's shares are currently overvalued.

Valuation and Stock Price Analysis

On the day of Schatz's recent sale, shares of Townsquare Media Inc were trading at $12.07, giving the company a market cap of $176.137 million. The price-earnings ratio is 27.00, which is higher than the industry median of 17.86 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This could suggest that the stock is overvalued.

However, with a price of $12.07 and a GuruFocus Value of $11.04, Townsquare Media Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the recent insider sell by Scott Schatz may raise some concerns, the company's valuation suggests that the stock is fairly valued. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's financial performance and insider trading trends to make informed investment decisions.