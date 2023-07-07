Gentex Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

ZEELAND, Mich., June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation ( GNTX), the Zeeland, Michigan-based supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection technologies, is pleased to announce that it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Friday, July 28, before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call for the investment community at 9:30am ET to discuss the results.

The call will also be available to the general public via a live audio webcast. Participants who wish to ask questions may register for the call may do so at the following URL to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIba3a85f94da3458b983c83b803f9ad35. It is recommended that participants join 10 minutes prior to the event start, although they may register ahead of the call and dial in at any time during the call. If you wish to join the call but do not plan to ask questions, you may join the listen-only webcast here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fwvmzen9.

A webcast replay will be available approximately 24 hours after the conclusion of the call at http://ir.gentex.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-past-events.

Contact Information:
Gentex Investor Relations
616-772-1590 x5814

ti?nf=ODg2NzIzNCM1NjcyMzAyIzIwMDcxNDk=
Gentex-Corporation.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.