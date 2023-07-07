Audacy, Inc. Announces 1-for-30 Reverse Stock Split

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

As previously announced on June 6, 2023, Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD; OTC: AUDA) (the “Company” or “Audacy”) effected a 1-for-30 reverse stock split of the Company’s Class A and Class B common stock on June 30, 2023. The Company's Class A common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at the opening of the market on June 30, 2023, under a new CUSIP number, 05070N 202. At the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 24, 2023, the Company’s shareholders approved a reverse stock split of the Company's outstanding Class A and Class B common stock at a ratio within a range between 1-for-two and 1-for-30, as determined by a committee appointed by the Company’s Board of Directors. This committee established the ratio on June 5, 2023, as has been previously reported.

The 1-for-30 reverse stock split reduced the number of outstanding shares of the Company’s Class A common stock from approximately 137.5 million shares (excluding unvested restricted stock) to approximately 4.6 million shares (excluding unvested restricted stock) and reduced the number of outstanding shares of the Company’s Class B common stock from approximately 4.0 million shares to approximately 135 thousand shares. Proportional adjustments were made to the number of shares of Audacy’s Class A common stock subject to outstanding equity awards, as well as to the applicable exercise prices.

Information for Audacy Shareholders

At the effective time of the reverse stock split, Audacy shareholders received one share of Company Class A or Class B common stock for every 30 shares of Class A or Class B common stock held, as applicable. Record holders of Class A or Class B common stock will receive a transaction statement with respect to the exchange of such shares for post-reverse split shares. American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, the transfer agent for the Company’s common stock, will act as the exchange agent and may be contacted at (877) 248-6417. No stock certificates will be issued to reflect the reverse stock split.

Audacy did not issue fractional shares in connection with the reverse stock split. Instead, any shareholders of Class A or Class B common stock who would have been entitled to receive fractional shares as a result of the reverse stock split will instead receive cash payments in lieu of such fractional shares.

In connection with the reverse stock split, there was no change to the total number of authorized shares of Company Class A or Class B common stock as set forth in the Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation of the Company.

For more information on the reverse stock split, please refer to Audacy’s proxy materials for the May 24, 2023 annual meeting of shareholders, which can be accessed through the investor portion of Audacy’s website at https://audacyinc.com/investors/proxy-materials/ and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s (“SEC”) EDGAR website, https://www.sec.gov/.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD; OTC: AUDA) is a leading multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country’s best collection of local music, news and sports brands, a premium podcast creator, major event producer, and digital innovator. Audacy engages 200 million consumers each month, bringing people together around content that matters to them. Learn more at www.audacyinc.com, Facebook (Audacy Corp), Twitter (@AudacyCorp), LinkedIn (@Audacy-Inc) and Instagram (@lifeataudacy).

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties, including the Company’s ability to successfully complete the reverse stock split. Additional information and key risks applicable to these statements are described in the Company’s reports on Forms 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K and other filings the Company makes with the SEC. All of the forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230630727595r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230630727595/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.