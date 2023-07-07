Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO) (“Taro”) announced that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), is available within the Investor Relations section of Taro’s website at www.taro.com.

Hard copies of the report may be ordered free of charge by sending requests to:

Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc.

3 Skyline Drive

Hawthorne, NY 10532

Attn.: William J. Coote or

via email to [email protected]

Additionally, the report may be accessed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

