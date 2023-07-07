JOHNS CREEK, Ga., June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. ( SAIA) announced that Saia LTL Freight recently honored its drivers, dockworkers, mechanics and other select personnel for their 2022 safety achievements. Nearly 6,000 awards were distributed to personnel who met a safety goal or reached a career milestone. Safety is Saia’s number one priority and the awards are a tangible representation of the company’s core values, including “Safety” and “Do the Right Thing.”



“We were honored to recognize over 4,000 drivers with a safety award. In addition, nearly 1,800 awards were presented to our tremendous dock personnel and mechanics. Working for an entire year without an accident or injury is an incredible achievement and it is evident that every employee at the company continues to be invested in our core values, most especially safety,” said Vice President of Safety Steve Greenhill.

City and line drivers were honored for their years of safe service and miles driven while dockworkers, hostlers, mechanics, and other maintenance and material handling employees were recognized for the number of years they have worked without a lost-time injury.

Along with special pins and certificates, many employees received custom jackets, rings or watches. Drivers with 3 million miles, or 24 years, of accident-free driving were given a custom gold watch. This year, 41 drivers received a watch. Diamonds are added for each additional 500,000 miles, or four years, of accident-free driving. Nine drivers received their second diamond and 18 drivers received their first. Two drivers, Jackson, Mississippi Line Driver Kenneth Magee and New Orleans, Louisiana City Driver Gregory Blauvelt both received a third diamond for their watches to recognize 37 and 45 years of safe driving, respectively.

Drivers with 1 million miles, or eight years, of accident-free driving received a custom, personalized gold ring. For each additional 500,000 miles, or four years, of accident-free driving, a diamond is added to the ring. Up to three diamonds can be added for a driver who has reached 2.5 million miles or 20 years of accident-free driving. This year, 180 drivers received their million mile rings, 130 individuals had their first diamond added to their rings, 97 received their second diamond, and 41 were awarded their third diamond, which represents 20 years of accident-free driving.

A special jacket was awarded to city and line drivers with 500,000 miles or four years of driving service. This year, 318 drivers received a jacket. Additionally, 1,774 dockworkers, hostlers, mechanics and other maintenance and material handling personnel were presented with a jacket, watch or backpack to honor their safety achievements. Of note, 45 dockworkers and mechanics have achieved 30 or more years of safe work at Saia.

“We believe that nothing is more important than the safety of our personnel and the driving public,” Greenhill stated. "We are very proud of all of our employees and their dedication to the company’s safety programs, as they take care to provide our customers with industry-leading service.”

