Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE: WLKP) today provided the following information regarding 2022 investor tax reporting:

As previously noted in the 2022 Investor Tax Reporting Package for our unitholders’ investment in Westlake Chemical Partners, LP, the Partnership will report items of international tax relevance to our partners on Schedule K-3 for tax year 2022. As we disclosed in our quarterly distribution press releases, all of our income is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. However, a limited number of unitholders (primarily foreign unitholders and unitholders having US international reporting obligations) may need the detailed information disclosed on Schedule K-3 for their specific reporting requirements.

Our Schedule K-3 for tax year 2022 is now available online at www.taxpackagesupport.com/WLKP . This information may be necessary in the completion of our unitholders’ tax return. As such we encourage our unitholders to review the information contained on Schedule K-3 and refer to the appropriate federal laws and guidance or consult with their tax advisor.

About Westlake Chemical Partners:

Westlake Chemical Partners is a limited partnership formed by Westlake Corporation to operate, acquire and develop ethylene production facilities and other qualified assets. Headquartered in Houston, the Partnership owns an 22.8% interest in Westlake Chemical OpCo LP. Westlake Chemical OpCo LP's assets consist of three ethylene production facilities in Calvert City, Kentucky, and Lake Charles, Louisiana and an ethylene pipeline. For more information about Westlake Chemical Partners LP, please visit http://www.wlkpartners.com.

