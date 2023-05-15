BBTV Holdings Announces Shareholder Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) ("BBTV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its annual general and special meeting held June 29, 2023 (the "Meeting") all matters presented to shareholders were approved as referred to in its notice of meeting and information circular dated May 15, 2023 (the "Circular"). Holders of both Multiple Voting Shares and Subordinate Voting Shares were entitled to vote at the Meeting.

Shareholders set the number of directors at 6, and elected each of the Management nominees for election as directors listed in BBTV's information circular. Voting results for the election of directors at the Meeting were as follows:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

#

%

#

%

Shahrzad Rafati

68,023,894

99.47 %

362,238

0.53 %

Hamed Shahbazi

68,176,058

99.69 %

210,074

0.31 %

Michele Romanow

68,054,917

99.52 %

331,215

0.48 %

Catherine Warren

68,071,106

99.54 %

315,026

0.46 %

Dr. Marcel Reichart

68,252,877

99.81 %

133,255

0.19 %

John Kim

68,263,541

99.82 %

122,591

0.18 %

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed auditor of BBTV until the next annual meeting of BBTV, as more particularly described in the Circular.

Unallocated entitlements under the Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan, and the granting by BBTV of options, rights and other entitlements under such plan for a further three years, was approved, as more particularly described in the Circular.

The Amendment of Articles was approved by a Single Class Resolution, a Minority Resolution, a MVS Resolution and a SVS Resolution, as more particularly described in the Circular.

The Return of Capital was approved by a Single Class Resolution and a Minority Resolution, as more particularly described in the Circular.

Additional details on the voting results for matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) filed on June 30, 2023.

About BBTV

BBTV is a global media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company's mission is to help content creators become more successful. With creators ranging from individuals to global media brands, BBTV provides comprehensive, end-to-end Solutions to increase viewership and drive revenue powered by its innovative technology, while allowing creators to focus on their core competency – content creation. In December 2022, BBTV had the fourth most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed more than 35 billion minutes of video content [1]. (www.bbtv.com)

[1] Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on data from Comscore's "Top 12 Countries = December 2022 comScore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report"; Top 12 countries represent ~50% of world's digital population.

Links to SEDAR filings, conference call recordings and press releases are available on the investor website at: https://investors.bbtv.com/

For further information please contact:
Media Relations: [email protected]
Investor Relations: [email protected]

BBTV-C

favicon.png?sn=VA47881&sd=2023-06-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bbtv-holdings-announces-shareholder-meeting-results-301868354.html

SOURCE BBTV Holdings Inc.

