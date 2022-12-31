RPC, Inc. Expands its Oilfield Cementing Service Line Through the Acquisition of Spinnaker Oilwell Services, LLC

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, June 30, 2023

ATLANTA, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) announced the acquisition, effective July 1, 2023, of Spinnaker Oilwell Services, LLC ("Spinnaker"), a leading provider of oilfield cementing services in the Permian and Mid-Continent basins. Spinnaker, headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK, operates two facilities located in El Reno, OK and Hobbs, NM and maintains 18 full-service cementing spreads.

The purchase price was $79.5 million in exchange for 100 percent of Spinnaker's equity. The transaction consideration consisted of approximately $77.0 million of cash, and the $2.0 million payoff and $0.5 million assumption of capital lease liabilities. The agreement contains a post-closing adjustment window for an agreed-upon level of Spinnaker's working capital, as well as other usual and customary items.

"The acquisition of Spinnaker will significantly expand RPC's cementing business from its presence in South Texas to basins in which we currently provide other services," stated Ben M. Palmer, RPC's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to add Spinnaker as it represents a valuable strategic opportunity for our company. We are impressed with Spinnaker's management team, talented workforce and the quality of its operations, and plan to continue operating under the Spinnaker name."

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including all statements that look forward in time or express management's beliefs, expectations or hopes. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of RPC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Spinnaker's strategic value to RPC, our ability to expand RPC's cementing service line, and our ability to integrate it into our company. We may be unable to integrate successfully the operations and assets of Spinnaker with our own business. Any inability on our part to integrate and manage the growth of Spinnaker could have a material adverse effect on our results of operations and financial condition. Additional discussion of factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates, and expectations is contained in RPC's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Advisors

Arnall Golden Gregory LLP served as legal counsel to RPC. FMI Capital Advisors, Inc. served as financial advisor to Spinnaker, and Locke Lord LLP served as legal counsel.

About RPC

RPC provides a broad range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent and major oilfield companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the Gulf of Mexico, mid-continent, southwest, Appalachian and Rocky Mountain regions, and in selected international markets. RPC's investor website can be found on the internet at RPC.net.

For information about RPC, Inc. or this press release, please contact:

Michael L. Schmit
Chief Financial Officer
(404) 321-2140
[email protected]

Jim Landers
Vice President Corporate Services
(404) 321-2162
[email protected]

For information about the Seller, please contact:

Gregory D. Laake
Managing Partner
Catapult Energy Services Group LLC
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL47746&sd=2023-06-30 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rpc-inc-expands-its-oilfield-cementing-service-line-through-the-acquisition-of-spinnaker-oilwell-services-llc-301868312.html

SOURCE RPC, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL47746&Transmission_Id=202306301605PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL47746&DateId=20230630
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.