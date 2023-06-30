Claro Enterprise Solutions Receives Acclaimed Recognition for Best CEOs for Diversity and Best Leadership Teams

Author's Avatar
22 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MIRAMAR, Fla., June 30, 2023

MIRAMAR, Fla., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Claro Enterprise Solutions, a leading global provider of integrated technology solutions, is proud to announce its recognition in the esteemed Comparably Awards. Following an extensive evaluation process involving tens of thousands of companies over the past 12 months, Claro Enterprise Solutions has emerged as a top performer, securing accolades in two highly competitive categories: Best CEOs for Diversity and Best Leadership Teams.

CLARO_comparably_awards.jpg

Creating a diverse and inclusive work environment is a core value of our organization.

"We are delighted to receive these prestigious awards," said Maria Romero, Human Resources Director at Claro Enterprise Solutions. "Creating a diverse and inclusive work environment is a core value of our organization, and we are immensely proud of our employees' recognition. We believe that effective leadership and a culture of inclusivity are vital for driving innovation and achieving excellence."

Best CEOs for Diversity Award Recognition

Claro Enterprise Solutions' recognition as one of the Best CEOs for Diversity (according to employees of color) highlights the company's commitment to fostering an inclusive work environment. The anonymous feedback from employees of color speaks volumes about the positive impact of our CEO, Andres Mosquera, and his dedication to promoting diversity and inclusion. This honor underscores our efforts to create a workplace where employees of all backgrounds feel valued, respected, and empowered.

Best Leadership Teams Award Recognition

Furthermore, Claro Enterprise Solutions' outstanding leadership teams have also been recognized by Comparably. Based on the feedback provided by employees, including the ratings of the CEO, executives, and direct managers, Claro Enterprise Solutions has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities. The company's leadership team has consistently received high ratings and approval, showcasing their ability to inspire, engage, and guide their teams towards success.

The recognition of being honored as one of the Best CEOs for Diversity (according to employees of color) and having one of the Best Leadership Teams reinforces Claro Enterprise Solutions' commitment to diversity, inclusion, and effective leadership practices. The company remains dedicated to fostering a culture where all employees can thrive and contribute their unique talents and perspectives.

About Claro Enterprise Solutions, LLC

Claro Enterprise Solutions, LLC, a subsidiary of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) is a global integrator with over 20 years of experience and your partner for managing secure-by-design cybersecurity and information technology solutions adapted to your business requirements. Choose Claro Enterprise Solutions, LLC and scale your enterprise using industry-leading partners and experienced specialists to support your operations day and night. Secure. Compliant. Connected.

About Comparably

Comparably, now a ZoomInfo company, is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform. With over 20 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies, Comparably provides comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations across various workplace categories. It serves as a trusted source for employer branding and workplace culture and compensation insights.

For more information on Comparably and its annual Best Places to Work Awards, please visit www.comparably.com.

CONTACT: Alessandra Assenza, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=FL47959&sd=2023-06-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/claro-enterprise-solutions-receives-acclaimed-recognition-for-best-ceos-for-diversity-and-best-leadership-teams-301868422.html

SOURCE Claro Enterprise Solutions

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL47959&Transmission_Id=202306301721PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL47959&DateId=20230630
  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.