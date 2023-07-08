Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGM: FATE).

On April 2, 2020, the Company announced its entry into a global collaboration and option agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc., one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, for cell-based cancer immunotherapies, under which Fate received a $50 million upfront payment and was eligible for up to $3 billion in various milestone payments and double-digit royalties on any net sales from the collaboration. Then, on January 5, 2023, the Company disclosed that it had terminated the Janssen Agreement and that all licenses and other rights granted pursuant to the Agreement would terminate, that it would reduce its headcount to about 220 employees in Q1 2023, and that it would discontinue several of its natural cell killer programs in various cancers.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period in violation of federal securities laws, which remains pending.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Fate’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

