Insider Sell: Taboola.com Ltd's CTO Lior Golan Sells 20,000 Shares

Author's Avatar
17 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On June 29, 2023, Lior Golan, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Taboola.com Ltd (

TBLA, Financial), sold 20,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have been taking place over the past year.

Lior Golan has been with Taboola.com Ltd for several years, serving as the CTO. He has played a crucial role in the company's technological advancements and growth. His insider trades, therefore, are of significant interest to investors and market watchers.

Taboola.com Ltd is a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like. The company's platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices, and mobile apps, to drive audience monetization and engagement.

Over the past year, Golan has sold a total of 95,118 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale of 20,000 shares is part of this larger trend.

The insider transaction history for Taboola.com Ltd shows a total of 1 insider buy and 7 insider sells over the past year. This could indicate a trend among insiders that they believe the company's stock is currently overvalued, or it could simply be a result of personal financial planning.

On the day of Golan's recent sale, shares of Taboola.com Ltd were trading for $3.22 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of approximately $0.927 billion.

The relationship between insider transactions and stock price can be complex. While it's tempting to interpret insider selling as a negative signal, it's important to remember that insiders may sell shares for many reasons that have nothing to do with their outlook on the company's future.

However, the high volume of insider selling at Taboola.com Ltd over the past year could be a cause for concern. It's always worth keeping an eye on insider transactions as part of a broader analysis of a company's financial health and prospects.

Here is the insider trend image for Taboola.com Ltd:

1674991263088115712.png

As we can see from the image, there has been a consistent trend of insider selling at Taboola.com Ltd over the past year. This could be a signal that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued. However, as always, it's important to consider this information in the context of a broader analysis of the company's financial health and prospects.

In conclusion, while the recent insider selling at Taboola.com Ltd by CTO Lior Golan is noteworthy, it's important to consider this information as part of a broader analysis of the company's financial health and prospects. As always, investors should do their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.