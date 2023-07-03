Invitation to Autoliv's Q2, 2023 Earnings Call

STOCKHOLM, July 3, 2023

STOCKHOLM, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish it´s Financial Report for the second quarter 2023 on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 12:00 Central European Time (CET).

The report will be available at www.autoliv.com

In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.

Time: 14:00 - 15:00 CET

Main Speaker: Mikael Bratt, President & CEO

Use below links to register your participation and obtain your personal pin code to attend by webcast or by phone.

To attend by webcast, please use link Webcast registration URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2tqinxue

To attend by phone, please use link

Conference call registration URL: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf6b0194bb9b74dcbab57bcd0935ba76a

Audio replay will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts after the conference until August 31, 2023. Transcript will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts

For more information about Autoliv, please visit www.autoliv.com

Best regards,

Anders Trapp
V.P. Investor Relations
Email contact: [email protected]
Phone number: +46 (0)8 587 206 71

