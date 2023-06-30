MILWAUKEE, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Great Ajax (NYSE: AJX) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its private placement and its transaction with Ellington Financial.

Click here to learn how to join the action https://www.ademilaw.com/case/great-ajax-corp or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, Great Ajax shareholders will receive only 0.5308 shares of Ellington Financial common stock, or approximately 12.5 million shares of Ellington Financial common stock in the aggregate. Ellington Financial's common stock closing price on June 30, 2023 implies an offer price of $7.33 per share of Great Ajax common stock. Upon the closing of the transaction, Ellington Financial stockholders are expected to own approximately 84% of the combined company's stock, while Great Ajax stockholders are expected to own approximately 16% of the combined company's stock. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Great Ajax by imposing a significant penalty if Great Ajax accepts a superior bid. Great Ajax insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Great Ajax's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Great Ajax.

If you own Great Ajax common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/great-ajax-corp.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-great-ajax-corp-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-private-placement-and-its-transaction-with-ellington-financial-301868866.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP