Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE: AJX) to Ellington Financial Inc. is fair to Great Ajax shareholders. Pursuant to the merger agreement, each share of Great Ajax common stock will be converted into 0.5308 shares of Ellington Financial common stock. Upon the closing of the transaction, Great Ajax stockholders are expected to own approximately 16% of the combined company’s stock.

Halper Sadeh encourages Great Ajax shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether Great Ajax and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Great Ajax shareholders; (2) determine whether Ellington Financial is underpaying for Great Ajax; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Great Ajax shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Great Ajax shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

