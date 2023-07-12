BROOKFIELD, NEWS, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will hold its second quarter 2023 conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (ET).



Results will be released that morning before 7:00 a.m. (ET) and will be available on our website at https://bip.brookfield.com.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

Please pre-register at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4c3ebb6543884ebbbe6f0cd3253ee96f

Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.

Webcast

Please join and register at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7sxvpkbi



About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that generate stable cash flows and require minimal maintenance capital expenditures. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (, TSX: BIPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at https://bip.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Infrastructure is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Corporation, a global alternative asset manager with over $825 billion of assets under management. For more information, go to https://brookfield.com.

