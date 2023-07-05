WebCargo Launches Airline Dashboard to Drive Insights and Revenue for Cargo Airlines

Author's Avatar
13 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

JERUSALEM, July 5, 2023

As air cargo market softens, the Dashboard provides critical insights into demand patterns and pricing, and allows airlines to take action to improve sales and revenue

JERUSALEM, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WebCargo by Freightos (Nasdaq: CRGO), the leading digital cargo booking and payment platform, announced today that its new Airline Dashboard has emerged from beta for its 35+ airline partners. With the new product, airlines can optimize revenue and utilization with unparalleled visibility into customer behavior across over 10,000 forwarding offices, while gaining the ability to easily adjust surcharges, services and more.

Freightos_Logo.jpg

WebCargo's Airline Dashboard gives airlines a competitive edge with nearly real-time data generated by analyzing tens of thousands of monthly eBookings. The dashboard provides general industry data, including the Freightos Air Index (FAX) with daily market pricing, as well as granular airline-specific lane-level insights, including sophisticated market data on the customer price sensitivity, how soon before departure the majority of customers book or cancel freight, data on origins and destinations, and other market trends.

Manel Galindo, CEO of WebCargo, said, "WebCargo's Airline Dashboard will transform airlines' ability to optimize pricing and balance yield and volume. Many airlines have been in the dark when it comes to broader industry behavior. Our Dashboard fixes this while helping them analyze why customers are clicking on certain offers and passing on others. Visibility into customer behavior is invaluable for airlines' pricing and revenue teams, especially when combined with tools to adjust their cargo offers to meet those needs and make the sale."

"The dashboard is an amazing tool not only to understand performance but also to adjust pricing strategy in real time," said Andrés Romero, Head of Revenue Management for American Airlines Cargo. "Leveraging the data from the dashboard, we have been able to attract more revenue and adapt more quickly to market changes."

One standout feature of the Airline Dashboard is "Look to book ratios", which helps optimize pricing based on how often potential customers who see an offer actually book it. This also provides visibility into how customers weight factors like price, transit time, weight-break, or brand loyalty, when making a booking.

As Toke Høgild, Head of Commercial at Scandinavian Airlines' SAS Cargo Group, an early adopter of the Dashboard shared, "With WebCargo's Airline Dashboard, the new data that becomes available through digital sales gives us the ability to steer, navigate and test in new ways."

For more information on WebCargo's Airline Dashboard or to request a demo, visit https://www.webcargo.co/airlines/.

About WebCargo, a Freightos Company
WebCargo Air is the leading platform for live air cargo rate distribution and bookings between hundreds of airlines and 3,500+ forwarders across over 10,000 forwarding offices. Partners include over 30 airlines, including China Southern, American Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Lufthansa, Etihad Cargo, Air France KLM, IAG Cargo, SAS, Qatar Airways, El Al, and Emirates SkyCargo.

About Freightos
Freightos (Nasdaq: CRGO) makes global trade frictionless with the leading international freight booking and payment platform. While international trade is at the core of the global economy, it is powered by a massive global freight market that remains largely offline, increasing costs and reducing supply chain reliability. Visit us at freightos.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Tali Aronsky, PR Lead
[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1829748/Freightos_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LN49179&sd=2023-07-05 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webcargo-launches-airline-dashboard-to-drive-insights-and-revenue-for-cargo-airlines-301869920.html

SOURCE Freightos

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN49179&Transmission_Id=202307050300PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN49179&DateId=20230705
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.