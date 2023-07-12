GlobalFoundries Announces Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

MALTA, N.Y., July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalFoundries ( GFS) today announced that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET following the release of the company’s second quarter 2023 financial results.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The company will host a conference call with the financial community on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Interested parties may join the scheduled conference call by registering here.

The company’s financial results and a webcast of the conference call will be available on GlobalFoundries’ Investor Relations website at https://investors.gf.com.

About GF

GlobalFoundries Inc. (GF) is one of the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers. GF is redefining innovation and semiconductor manufacturing by developing and delivering feature-rich process technology solutions that provide leadership performance in pervasive high growth markets. GF offers a unique mix of design, development and fabrication services. With a talented and diverse workforce and an at-scale manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted technology source to its worldwide customers. For more information, visit www.gf.com.

©GlobalFoundries Inc. GF, GlobalFoundries, the GF logos and other GF marks are trademarks of GlobalFoundries Inc. or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

