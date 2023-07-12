AAR to announce fourth quarter fiscal year 2023 results on July 18, 2023

Wood Dale, Illinois, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR CORP. (: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, today announced that it will release financial results for its fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, ended May 31, 2023, after the close of the New York Stock Exchange trading session on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 3:45 p.m. Central time, AAR will hold a conference call to discuss the results. The conference call can be accessed by registering at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI6e42da77ed2046a0b652f6417faa6d56. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in number and a unique PIN that will allow them to access the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4efwk2rt and will remain available for approximately one year.

About AAR
AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

